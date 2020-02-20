Pandemics in Ancient History & Their Lasting Legacies ....

owedtojoy
Introduction:
Pandemics have occurred frequently throughout human history, particularly since the onset of large states and empires. For a pandemic to happen, the subjects must be connected and live closely together in sufficient numbers for the infection (viral or bacterial) to flourish. That means urbanization, trade and communications as pre-conditions.
The pre-history of epidemics is agriculture and the domestication of animals. Once humans started living in proximity to animals, we became vulnerable to their illnesses. Small pox was probably a mutation of cow pox, and flu came from pigs. With his tongue no doubt in cheek, ethnologist Jared Diamond described the establishment of agricultural communities as "Humanities Greatest Mistake". If we had continued to live in small, semi-nomadic hunter-gatherer communities, the human race would be much healthier on the average. The Worst Mistake in the History of the Human Race.
Diamond also described the dire consequences of novel plagues for indigenous people lacking immunity to new diseases in his book Guns, Germs and Steel.
Athens, 430 BCE (Before Current Era)
A plague spread among Mediterranean port cities, but had its worst effects in the city of Athens, then engaged in a long war with its Greek rival, Sparta. The plague spread quickly and was highly virulent because the city was crowded with refugees displaced by the war. Estimates of the dead are upward of 70,000 people, among them the great Athenian leader, Pericles. Though the war lasted over another 20 years, Athens was fatally weakened by the loss of life. The historian Thucydides attributed the Athenian defeat to its departure from Pericles' strategy. The disease may have been an Ebola-type virus.
The Roman Empire, 2nd, 3rd and 6th Centuries CE
The Roman Empire was at the peak of its power in the 2nd century CE (Current Era). However, it was an early textbook case for a pandemic. The Romans did have public bathhouses in their cities, and public toilets, but today we would find their hygiene superficial. However, the early Roman Empire did see economic growth and a (relative) rise in living standards. But then ...
Interview: Historian Kyle Harper on Disease, Climate and the Fall of the Roman Empire.
(He has interesting things to say about pandemics and climate, too, but that can be kept be kept for another day)
The Roman Empire, 2nd, 3rd and 6th Centuries CE
The Roman Empire was at the peak of its power in the 2nd century CE (Current Era). However, it was an early textbook case for a pandemic. The Romans did have public bathhouses in their cities, and public toilets, but today we would find their hygiene superficial. However, the early Roman Empire did see economic growth and a (relative) rise in living standards. But then ...
- The Antonine Plague (165 - 180 CE): In the reign of Marcus Aurelius Antoninus (121 - 180 CE), a Roman Army returned from the East, where it had been fighting a war against the Persians, bringing a new disease with it. Historians now believe this was the first outbreak of small pox, based on the description of the Emperor's doctor, Galen. It was also Europe's first pandemic. Millions died, including the Emperor himself, whole areas were depopulated, and the death toll may have run to 5 millions, some 25% of the population, though some estimate 40% or more. There is evidence that the disease also ravaged China at roughly the same time.
- The Plague of St Cyprian (249 - 262 CE): So named after a Bishop of Carthage, who left a description. The disease could have been small pox, measles (a first outbreak), influenza, or a virus like Ebola. The death toll may have been of the order of the Antonine Plague.
- Political & Military Effects of the Two Plagues:
- Marcus Aurelius had been engaging in wars with the Persians and with Confederations of Germanic tribes, so the plagues on both occasions caused a major manpower crisis in the Roman Army. Desperate efforts at conscription could not repair the gaps, so it became expedient to employ German soldiers formerly considered barbarians, and even re-settle them in the Empire. This was to have some fatal consequences.
- At the time of the Plague of Cyprian, the Empire suffered the "Crisis of the Third Century", when emboldened Germanic peoples breached the frontiers and raided deep within the provinces. The Empire was only saved by a resilient army, but at a terrible cost. Disaster was only narrowly avoided. In the words of historian Kyle Harper: "The structural integrity of the imperial machine burst apart. The frontier system crumbled. The collapse of legitimacy invited one usurper after another to try for the throne. The empire fragmented and only the dramatic success of later emperors in putting the pieces back together prevented this moment from being the final act of Roman imperial history ."
- Social and Cultural Consequences:
- Harper notes a profound change in Roman religion around this time, reflecting a collapse in morale, and confidence in the old Gods. First a cult of Apollo arose, then in the 3rd century he notes a reduction in the building of temples. Some eastern cults, like that of Mithras, gained ground but so did another one - Christianity. The early Christians viewed the ongoing plagues and military disasters as signs of the imminent return of Jesus Christ. They provided an explanation and hope that other religions did not. The new military Emperors looked to religion as a unifying force, and in 313 CE, the Emperor Constantine made Christianity the State Religion.
- The Plague of Justinian, (541 - 542 CE, with recurrences): This was a devastating plague that killed millions in the Mediterranean Basin, in the Middle East and Central Asia, possibly also in China. Justinian was the Emperor of the Eastern (or Byzantine) Empire at the time. He caught the disease, but survived. Modern biological research shows that the disease was Bubonic Plague, as was the Medieval Black Death, and originated in Central Asia.
- Political and Military Effects of the Justinian Plague: Justinian was the last Eastern Emperor with the ambition to revive Roman hegemony in the Western Mediterranean, sending military expeditions to Italy, North Africa and Spain. However, the weakening of the Empire by the plague put the effort beyond the resources of the Byzantines. The "Roman Empire" fell apart, and the Byzantine Empire became one of a number of smaller successor states.
- Social and Cultural Effects of the Justinian Plague: The Dark Ages began, and the cultures of the classical world collapsed. Wealth and trade reduced, populations shrank, average health dis-improved, literacy declined and material standards dropped all over Europe and the Middle East.
