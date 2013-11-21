Panorama: Britain's Secret Terror Force, BBC One, Thursday 21 November at 21:00

Sliabh Mis said: BBC One Panorama tonight Britain's Secret Terror Force.



Also on the BBC this week and now available on iPlayer Who Murdered Maxine? Maxine Hambleton, along with 20 others, was killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings and features Paddy Joe Hill as well as Maxine's family.

(It's on tomorrow night)The synopsis:In the early 1970s, the British Army ran a secret undercover unit. Its existence was deniable and its tactics were so controversial that the unit was disbanded after just 14 months. Now, for the first time in 40 years, some of the unit's former members break their silence and talk candidly to John Ware about how they took the war to the IRA, sometimes even imitating the IRA itself. The soldiers believe they saved many lives.I see also they are propagating the false narrative about how 'they' took the war to the IRA. Typical British historical revisionism. It was the IRA who took the war to the British and their cesspit 'security' forces. The IRA wouldn't have existed if it wasn't for British tyranny and it's colonial misdeeds.Extra info:Although the soldiers believe they saved many lives, Panorama says it has uncovered evidence that reveals some members operated outside the law, “firing on and killing unarmed civilians”.Those allegations have been passed to police by the MOD.Padraig Ó Muirigh, a solicitor for two families who will feature in the documentary, has called on the Attorney General to launch fresh inquiries into the deaths of Patrick McVeigh in May 1972 and Daniel Rooney in September 1972.A Belfast native and shipbuilder, McVeigh was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the night of 12 May 1972.Rooney was just 19 when he was shot by the secret unit. He had been standing with a friend in the Falls area when the shots were fired from a passing car.In a statement issued to TheJournal.ie, the solicitor said:“We believe this programme will shed further light in relation to the role of the British Army in the conflict in the north of Ireland. The unlawful actions of the British Army undercover unit, the Military Reaction Force, which included civilian assassinations to achieve military solutions to the conflict, is a damning indictment of British Government policy.“The families of Patrick McVeigh and Daniel Rooney will be making an application to the Attorney-General to direct fresh inquests into the circumstances of the deaths of their loved ones. They will also be issuing civil proceedings against the British Ministry of Defence in light of new evidence uncovered by John Ware and the BBC.”