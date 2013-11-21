Panorama: Britain's Secret Terror Force, BBC One, Thursday 21 November at 21:00

Undercover soldiers 'killed unarmed civilians in Belfast'​


Soldiers from an undercover unit used by the British army in Northern Ireland killed unarmed civilians, former members have told BBC One's Panorama.


--------------------------------------------------------


Before it was disbanded 40 years ago, after 18 months, plain-clothes soldiers carried out round-the-clock patrols of west Belfast - the heartland of the IRA - in unmarked cars.

Three former members of the unit, who agreed to be interviewed on condition their identities were disguised, said they had posed as Belfast City Council road sweepers, dustmen and even "meths drinkers", carrying out surveillance from street gutters.


---------------------------------------------------------


Panorama has identified 10 unarmed civilians shot, according to witnesses, by the MRF:


Brothers John and Gerry Conway, on the way to their fruit stall in Belfast city centre on 15 April 1972

Aiden McAloon and Eugene Devlin, in a taxi taking them home from a disco on 12 May 1972

Joe Smith, Hugh Kenny, Patrick Murray and Tommy Shaw, on Glen Road on 22 June 1972

Daniel Rooney and Brendan Brennan, on the Falls Road on 27 September 1972


-----------------------------------------------------------



It's all about timing.


http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-24987465
 


Sliabh Mis said:
BBC One Panorama tonight Britain's Secret Terror Force.

Also on the BBC this week and now available on iPlayer Who Murdered Maxine? Maxine Hambleton, along with 20 others, was killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings and features Paddy Joe Hill as well as Maxine's family.
(It's on tomorrow night)

The synopsis:

In the early 1970s, the British Army ran a secret undercover unit. Its existence was deniable and its tactics were so controversial that the unit was disbanded after just 14 months. Now, for the first time in 40 years, some of the unit's former members break their silence and talk candidly to John Ware about how they took the war to the IRA, sometimes even imitating the IRA itself. The soldiers believe they saved many lives. But Panorama's new evidence reveals that some members of the unit operated outside the law, firing on and killing unarmed civilians. The Ministry of Defence says it has referred Panorama's allegations to the police
BBC One - Panorama, Britain's Secret Terror Force


I see also they are propagating the false narrative about how 'they' took the war to the IRA. Typical British historical revisionism. It was the IRA who took the war to the British and their cesspit 'security' forces. The IRA wouldn't have existed if it wasn't for British tyranny and it's colonial misdeeds.

Extra info:

Although the soldiers believe they saved many lives, Panorama says it has uncovered evidence that reveals some members operated outside the law, “firing on and killing unarmed civilians”.
Those allegations have been passed to police by the MOD.
Padraig Ó Muirigh, a solicitor for two families who will feature in the documentary, has called on the Attorney General to launch fresh inquiries into the deaths of Patrick McVeigh in May 1972 and Daniel Rooney in September 1972.
A Belfast native and shipbuilder, McVeigh was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the night of 12 May 1972.
Rooney was just 19 when he was shot by the secret unit. He had been standing with a friend in the Falls area when the shots were fired from a passing car.
In a statement issued to TheJournal.ie, the solicitor said:
“We believe this programme will shed further light in relation to the role of the British Army in the conflict in the north of Ireland. The unlawful actions of the British Army undercover unit, the Military Reaction Force, which included civilian assassinations to achieve military solutions to the conflict, is a damning indictment of British Government policy.
“The families of Patrick McVeigh and Daniel Rooney will be making an application to the Attorney-General to direct fresh inquests into the circumstances of the deaths of their loved ones. They will also be issuing civil proceedings against the British Ministry of Defence in light of new evidence uncovered by John Ware and the BBC.”
Britain


Thread:
http://www.politics.ie/forum/northern-ireland/218557-attorney-general-john-larkin-calls-end-troubles-prosecutions-12.html#post7425061
 
Last edited:
Were there any FREDS on the programme ?
 
It's getting extremely difficult for even the most ardent British 'security' force sycophant to blame a few bad apples. It has now been exposed as a whole orchard full of rotten apples.

No wonder unionists and loyalists have been at damage limitation recently with their CAIN regurgitation but very conveniently omit the crimes and murders that happened prior to the PIRA even starting to retaliate and what occurred after in astronomical terms of illegality, collusion and contravention of a supposed lawful state and government (which turned out to be the usual imperialist despot carrying out similar atrocities as that of Mubarak, Assad and the Kim Jong dynasty )
 
BBC Panorama Tonight (21 Nov) on Kitson Inspired MRF Terror Squads

Heads up Panorama BBC1 tonight - Thursday 21 November - at 9pm

BBC News - Undercover soldiers 'killed unarmed civilians in Belfast'

This programme was originally scheduled to be shown in January of this year.

I can only assume the decision to broadcast this programme on the anniversary of the Brimingham pub-bombings is to facilitate the mock outrage and justification of absolutely anything by the 'whatabout the IRA' brigade.

The MRF were terrorists who spread terror as just as Brigadier Frank Kitson, the man who created them, intended they would. The British Army and its apologists claim the MRF was fighting the IRA but in reality they were driving round in unmarked cars shooting innocent people. What we know about their activities is only the tip of the iceberg. How many people did the MRF and its successor units murder in cold blood? And did they operate across the border?
 
That was in the past - which you Provo lovers want us to forget.

When it suits, of course............
 
Telstar 62 said:
That was in the past - which you Provo lovers want us to forget.

When it suits, of course............
1. I'm not a 'Provo lover'
2. The British Army was the midwife of the Provisional IRA
3. It seems extreme Brit-lovers like yourself wish to continue to sweep stuff like this under the carpet.
4. Let's just watch the prgramme and see, shall we..
 
I have no doubt this programme will pander to Brits anyway.

The truth will always be diluted when anglo saxons are 'collecting' (sorry, I should say conveniently remembering) such information.

Yet again, comes out now when the death squad members are old. We can safely assume that most are probably alcoholics/depressives because of their crimes. Suffice to say, all need to be plugged.
 
IMO truth is more important than justice at this point. The threat of prosecutions will merely lead to more old men burning their diaries, sending sick notes to inquests and deciding to stay put in Australia. The South African TRC approach is more effective.
 
Oi Corbloimey, where's Sgt. 'Arper when you need him ... ?
:lol:

Move along now folks, nuffin' to see 'ere ....
 
picador said:
Heads up Panorama BBC1 tonight - Thursday 21 November - at 9pm

BBC News - Undercover soldiers 'killed unarmed civilians in Belfast'

This programme was originally scheduled to be shown in January of this year.

I can only assume the decision to broadcast this programme on the anniversary of the Brimingham pub-bombings is to facilitate the mock outrage and justification of absolutely anything by the 'whatabout the IRA' brigade.

The MRF were terrorists who spread terror as just as Brigadier Frank Kitson, the man who created them, intended they would. The British Army and its apologists claim the MRF was fighting the IRA but in reality they were driving round in unmarked cars shooting innocent people. What we know about their activities is only the tip of the iceberg. How many people did the MRF and its successor units murder in cold blood? And did they operate across the border?
Let us judge what our Government will do about the claims made in the program.

Will there be a request for information from the Government on activities conducted on Irish Government territory?
 
Mr Cameron has rightly been demanding an inquiry into the massacres carried out by the Sri Lankan Army in the last days of that civil war. He could strengthen his position by demanding his own MoD and security services cooperate fully with the Historical Enquiries Team.

I also hope Mr Adams spares us a lecture on truth and transparency. It means nothing coming from him.
 
The British Army was up to its neck in assassinations and collusion with Loyalist terrorists, so this is no surprise. The BA used as its guidebook the tactics of the French Army in Algeria.

At least the truth is finally starting to seep out as these men get to old age and fear that their maker is awaiting them.
 
Will be interesting to hear Cameron's response. If it's not robust enough (i.e: criminal investigation) then we (Kenny) should push it at a European/un level. It can't simply be someone like Adams calling for things because he's so utterly compromised on the issue that he becomes the story as opposed to the victims.
 
Sync said:
Will be interesting to hear Cameron's response. If it's not robust enough (i.e: criminal investigation) then we (Kenny) should push it at a European/un level. It can't simply be someone like Adams calling for things because he's so utterly compromised on the issue that he becomes the story as opposed to the victims.
Utterly comprised in your very biased opinion of course , Perhaps the poppy lovers of last week such as yourself might care to take a minute to think about the type of people you were honouring . I wonder what even our resident west brits would do if they lived in an area such as the falls in the 1970s where your neighbours were been murdered by British Army murder squads , who knows they might have even joined the IRA , in syncs case to spy no doubt .
 
Sync said:
Will be interesting to hear Cameron's response. If it's not robust enough (i.e: criminal investigation) then we (Kenny) should push it at a European/un level. It can't simply be someone like Adams calling for things because he's so utterly compromised on the issue that he becomes the story as opposed to the victims.
We are a nation with our own Government. They should be representing us in such matters and taking on the fight to get the truth and justice, not small parties or private citizens.

I know the State is used to leaving the Irish in the NE to fend for themselves but this is wide open for the Irish government to take the lead legitimately.
 
Eire1976 said:
We are a nation with our own Government. They should be representing us in such matters and taking on the fight to get the truth and justice, not small parties or private citizens.

I know the State is used to leaving the Irish in the NE to fend for themselves but this is wide open for the Irish government to take the lead legitimately.
Gaelers turn on the Brits? Are you mad?
 
