Panorama: Britain's Secret Terror Force, BBC One, Thursday 21 November at 21:00

Undercover soldiers 'killed unarmed civilians in Belfast'
Soldiers from an undercover unit used by the British army in Northern Ireland killed unarmed civilians, former members have told BBC One's Panorama.
Before it was disbanded 40 years ago, after 18 months, plain-clothes soldiers carried out round-the-clock patrols of west Belfast - the heartland of the IRA - in unmarked cars.
Three former members of the unit, who agreed to be interviewed on condition their identities were disguised, said they had posed as Belfast City Council road sweepers, dustmen and even "meths drinkers", carrying out surveillance from street gutters.
Panorama has identified 10 unarmed civilians shot, according to witnesses, by the MRF:
Brothers John and Gerry Conway, on the way to their fruit stall in Belfast city centre on 15 April 1972
Aiden McAloon and Eugene Devlin, in a taxi taking them home from a disco on 12 May 1972
Joe Smith, Hugh Kenny, Patrick Murray and Tommy Shaw, on Glen Road on 22 June 1972
Daniel Rooney and Brendan Brennan, on the Falls Road on 27 September 1972
