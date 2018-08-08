Paschal Donohoe throws homeowners to the vulture funds

FG's Paschal (Pontious Pilate) Donohoe, the banksters friend has disgracefully allowed the dumping of PTSB mortgage holders with performing and restructured loans to non-domicile tax evading vulture funds. It us an act of treason against the Irish people and displays the excreta level of sewer politics that FG is engaged in.
We need an election and we need it now to eradicate the likes of Donohoe and FG from government.
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
Wheres Paschal Donohoe? Where is he? asked Hall, who said this is now political and urged Fianna Fáils Michael McGrath, John McGuinness, and Sinn Féins Pearse Doherty to put political pressure on the minister to do something.
This sale is going ahead despite customers engaging and making payments, said Hall.
What he finds reprehensible is that customers were told that if they engaged with banks, restructuring solutions could be found and they would not be sold off to vulture funds. This is clearly not the case, he said.
"This included properties linked to loans which are performing/operating in line with an agreed restructuring plan. In other words, performing and operating loans are included in the sale."
We need an election and we need it now to eradicate the likes of Donohoe and FG from government.
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
Wheres Paschal Donohoe? Where is he? asked Hall, who said this is now political and urged Fianna Fáils Michael McGrath, John McGuinness, and Sinn Féins Pearse Doherty to put political pressure on the minister to do something.
This sale is going ahead despite customers engaging and making payments, said Hall.
What he finds reprehensible is that customers were told that if they engaged with banks, restructuring solutions could be found and they would not be sold off to vulture funds. This is clearly not the case, he said.
"This included properties linked to loans which are performing/operating in line with an agreed restructuring plan. In other words, performing and operating loans are included in the sale."