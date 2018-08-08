Paschal Donohoe throws homeowners to the vulture funds

Uganda said: If they're repaying their loans they have no problem.



If they are not the rest of us are subsidising them. Time for a halt to be called on that.

A. We are not subsidising them. These banks were already recapitalised using public funds, precisely to cover these already written down/off on the balance sheet debts. In fact, by flogging these to vulture funds we are ensuring that less money is reclaimed from the functioning loans than if they remained customers of PTSB.B. If they are repaying a restructured loan, that arrangement will have a defined term. Maybe 2-5 years. At the end of that term, the vulture can enforce whatever terms that it wants. So, yes, people have a lot to be worried about.C. Have you a tracker mortgage? If so, your logic demands that all regulations requiring that tracker holders have extra protection be immediately binned.