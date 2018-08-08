Paschal Donohoe throws homeowners to the vulture funds

venusian

FG's Paschal (Pontious Pilate) Donohoe, the banksters friend has disgracefully allowed the dumping of PTSB mortgage holders with performing and restructured loans to non-domicile tax evading vulture funds. It us an act of treason against the Irish people and displays the excreta level of sewer politics that FG is engaged in.

We need an election and we need it now to eradicate the likes of Donohoe and FG from government.

'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed

Wheres Paschal Donohoe? Where is he? asked Hall, who said this is now political and urged Fianna Fáils Michael McGrath, John McGuinness, and Sinn Féins Pearse Doherty to put political pressure on the minister to do something.
This sale is going ahead despite customers engaging and making payments, said Hall.
What he finds reprehensible is that customers were told that if they engaged with banks, restructuring solutions could be found and they would not be sold off to vulture funds. This is clearly not the case, he said.
"This included properties linked to loans which are performing/operating in line with an agreed restructuring plan. In other words, performing and operating loans are included in the sale."
 


Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

only in this Banana Republic would the regulation of Vulture Funds be so toothless.

we need to seriously curtail these feckers. As a minimum to try to get the national suicide rate into something less scandalous.
 
Uganda

venusian said:
FG's Paschal (Pontious Pilate) Donohoe, the banksters friend has disgracefully allowed the dumping of PTSB mortgage holders with performing and restructured loans to non-domicile tax evading vulture funds. It us an act of treason against the Irish people and displays the excreta level of sewer politics that FG is engaged in.

We need an election and we need it now to eradicate the likes of Donohoe and FG from government.

'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed

“Where’s Paschal Donohoe? Where is he?” asked Hall, who said this is now political and urged Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, John McGuinness, and Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty to put political pressure on the minister to do something.
“This sale is going ahead despite customers engaging and making payments,” said Hall.
What he finds “reprehensible” is that customers were told that if they engaged with banks, restructuring solutions could be found and they would not be sold off to vulture funds. This is clearly not the case, he said.
"This included properties linked to loans which “are performing/operating in line with an agreed restructuring plan”. In other words, performing and operating loans are included in the sale."
If they're repaying their loans they have no problem.

If they are not the rest of us are subsidising them. Time for a halt to be called on that.
 
V

venusian

Spirit Of Newgrange said:
only in this Banana Republic would the regulation of Vulture Funds be so toothless.

we need to seriously curtail these feckers. As a minimum to try to get the national suicide rate into something less scandalous.
But what else would anyone expect from the likes of Donohoe? Just remember the in-action he took against his bankster mates vis-a-vis the tracker mortgage scandal, instead of sending in CAB and ensuring prosecutions of the thieving barstewards, Donohoe said he would" admonish" them :mad:
 
V

venusian

Uganda said:
If they're repaying their loans they have no problem.

If they are not the rest of us are subsidising them. Time for a halt to be called on that.
They have a serious problem due to Donohoe (as he was forced to admit) along with his FG parasites !
However, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme last week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted that home owners will have no say as to whether the terms of their loan will change or be restructured."]
 
U

Uganda

venusian said:
They have a serious problem due to Donohoe (as he was forced to admit) along with his FG parasites !
However, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme last week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted that home owners will have no say as to whether the terms of their loan will change or be restructured."]
And they have with AIB or BOI?
 
Ireland is Different!

Ireland is Different!

Only those in arrears are being sold to Lone Star. The average arrears term on the majority of the mortgages (those without BtL's attached) is 3.5years.

So no one is being thrown anywhere. PTSB have to conform to Irish CB and the ECB ratios for performing loans.
This should have been done 5+ years ago and everyone would be better off....those in arrears, the average Joe Soap currently paying high mortgage rates but making his payments faithfully every month, PTSB itself, the Irish State.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

Uganda said:
And they have with AIB or BOI?
AIB or BoI are properly regulated and hence less likely to break the law.

Vulture funds are shady, secretive, and seem to be answerable only to their owners....who also seem to be rather 'invisible'.
 
U

Uganda

Ireland is Different! said:
Only those in arrears are being sold to Lone Star. The average arrears term on the majority of the mortgages (those without BtL's attached) is 3.5years.

So no one is being thrown anywhere. PTSB have to conform to Irish CB and the ECB ratios for performing loans.
This should have been done 5+ years ago and everyone would be better off....those in arrears, the average Joe Soap currently paying high mortgage rates but making his payments faithfully every month, PTSB itself, the Irish State.
It's about time the freeloaders who pay nothing and make no attempt to engage should be thrown to the wolves. As a country we are far too tolerant of freeloaders.

And when I read the name David Hall, why do I get a bit nervous?
 
U

Uganda

Spirit Of Newgrange said:
AIB or BoI are properly regulated and hence less likely to break the law.

Vulture funds are shady, secretive, and seem to be answerable only to their owners....who also seem to be rather 'invisible'.
Objecting to vulture funds for those who don't pay is shorthand for " let's all protect freeloaders"
 
U

Uganda

Spirit Of Newgrange said:
AIB or BoI are properly regulated and hence less likely to break the law.

Vulture funds are shady, secretive, and seem to be answerable only to their owners....who also seem to be rather 'invisible'.
AIB and BOI are answerable only to their owners also.

Trouble is, especially with AIB, this means that political pressure comes on to protect freeloaders and pass the cost of their loans on to compliant mortgage payers.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Uganda said:
If they're repaying their loans they have no problem.

If they are not the rest of us are subsidising them. Time for a halt to be called on that.
A. We are not subsidising them. These banks were already recapitalised using public funds, precisely to cover these already written down/off on the balance sheet debts. In fact, by flogging these to vulture funds we are ensuring that less money is reclaimed from the functioning loans than if they remained customers of PTSB.

B. If they are repaying a restructured loan, that arrangement will have a defined term. Maybe 2-5 years. At the end of that term, the vulture can enforce whatever terms that it wants. So, yes, people have a lot to be worried about.

C. Have you a tracker mortgage? If so, your logic demands that all regulations requiring that tracker holders have extra protection be immediately binned.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

Uganda said:
Objecting to vulture funds for those who don't pay is shorthand for " let's all protect freeloaders"
do you live in the country of your Username ? Capitalism is all about loans. There was a big crash - it got Ireland really bad. Get it ?

so half the Real-Estate you drive past is in the names of 'freeloaders'. If i were you i would stick to training manoevers in the mountain villages with your Revolutionary People's Communist Insurgents. Maybe send a carrier pigeon to the Shining Path ?
 
F

Fr. Ted Crilly

venusian said:
FG's Paschal (Pontious Pilate) Donohoe, the banksters friend has disgracefully allowed the dumping of PTSB mortgage holders with performing and restructured loans to non-domicile tax evading vulture funds. It us an act of treason against the Irish people and displays the excreta level of sewer politics that FG is engaged in.

We need an election and we need it now to eradicate the likes of Donohoe and FG from government.

'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed
'Where's Paschal?': Calls for political leadership as PTSB mortgage sale to vulture fund to proceed

Wheres Paschal Donohoe? Where is he? asked Hall, who said this is now political and urged Fianna Fáils Michael McGrath, John McGuinness, and Sinn Féins Pearse Doherty to put political pressure on the minister to do something.
This sale is going ahead despite customers engaging and making payments, said Hall.
What he finds reprehensible is that customers were told that if they engaged with banks, restructuring solutions could be found and they would not be sold off to vulture funds. This is clearly not the case, he said.
"This included properties linked to loans which are performing/operating in line with an agreed restructuring plan. In other words, performing and operating loans are included in the sale."
Noonan the second......
FG are the ultimate scum of the earth.
 
F

Fr. Ted Crilly

Uganda said:
Objecting to vulture funds for those who don't pay is shorthand for " let's all protect freeloaders"
You must have missed the bit about 'preforming loans'.....
Of course, when it comes to FG, writing off loans for their Maltese mates (Siteserv) is the norm....
 
P

PBP voter

These people have no hope of ever paying.

Lets get real. It's been eleven years since the mess started.

They are only fooling themselves at this stage.
 
