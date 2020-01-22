Patient Advocate Resigns from HSE Board

Mark Molloy has resigned from the HSE board citing a tokenistic attitude towards patients as the reason.
His comments on our maternity service and the unwillingness to fund it are alarming.
"We have a strategy in place that we know can prevent possibly four or five cerebral palsy cases a year and we have decided not to fund it. I can't reconcile it. And I don't want to be around it, I don't want to be signing off on it, I don't want to be accountable for it. Integrity goes out the window. The trust is broken."
Will the taxpayer end up paying out millions in negligence costs as a result ?
We have a number of high profile celebrity consultant obstetricians in this country who seem to be rarely out of the news. Does anyone find it strange that none of them have commented on this and also that our media have not asked them about it ?
His comments on our maternity service and the unwillingness to fund it are alarming.
"We have a strategy in place that we know can prevent possibly four or five cerebral palsy cases a year and we have decided not to fund it. I can't reconcile it. And I don't want to be around it, I don't want to be signing off on it, I don't want to be accountable for it. Integrity goes out the window. The trust is broken."
'There wasn't enough funds - trust is broken' - Mark Molloy on resigning as patient advocate on the HSE board
Not long after Mark Molloy was appointed to the board of the HSE last year, his wife Roisin met a very "senior figure" in the health service. "How is Mark getting on on the board?" he asked. She replied: "It's really difficult."
www.independent.ie
Will the taxpayer end up paying out millions in negligence costs as a result ?
We have a number of high profile celebrity consultant obstetricians in this country who seem to be rarely out of the news. Does anyone find it strange that none of them have commented on this and also that our media have not asked them about it ?