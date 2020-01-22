Patient Advocate Resigns from HSE Board

'There wasn't enough funds - trust is broken' - Mark Molloy on resigning as patient advocate on the HSE board Not long after Mark Molloy was appointed to the board of the HSE last year, his wife Roisin met a very "senior figure" in the health service. "How is Mark getting on on the board?" he asked. She replied: "It's really difficult."

Mark Molloy has resigned from the HSE board citing a tokenistic attitude towards patients as the reason.His comments on our maternity service and the unwillingness to fund it are alarming.Will the taxpayer end up paying out millions in negligence costs as a result ?We have a number of high profile celebrity consultant obstetricians in this country who seem to be rarely out of the news. Does anyone find it strange that none of them have commented on this and also that our media have not asked them about it ?