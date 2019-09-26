Paul Murphy has left the Socialist Party

And therefore, also Solidarity-PBP, it would appear:
Pretend you never went to school!!!I wanna live with common people like you.
The Champagne Socialist Party ?
The garden centre?He is going to lose his seat.
So he has decided to jump ship and go indo to increase his chances.
But I'm afraid Johnstown has finished him off.
interesting view. i presume you mean jobstownBut I'm afraid Johnstown has finished him off.
They got well pruned in the local elections.The garden centre?
That's not a nice thing to say about a fellow unionist.They got well pruned in the local elections.
South Dublin County Council | The Irish TimesLocal Election Results for South Dublin County Councilwww.irishtimes.com
Went from 3 seats to 1.
The Jobstown incident wasn't a popular as they made out.
They went from 3 to 1 in Dublin West also in that election- I'm not even sure if they have 1 other councillor anywhere else in Fingal to be honest.They got well pruned in the local elections.
South Dublin County Council | The Irish TimesLocal Election Results for South Dublin County Councilwww.irishtimes.com
Went from 3 seats to 1.
The Jobstown incident wasn't a popular as they made out.
that was long time agoThey got well pruned in the local elections.
South Dublin County Council | The Irish TimesLocal Election Results for South Dublin County Councilwww.irishtimes.com
Went from 3 seats to 1.
The Jobstown incident wasn't a popular as they made out.
Thats whats important here. Twitter.The decision was made last weekend and four or five days later he is still using Twitter with the SP name in his bio? These people operate on an extremely slow level.
I don't see anything important about this story- what do you see that's important?Yes, t
Thats whats important here. Twitter.