Paul Murphy has left the Socialist Party



I wanna live with common people like you.
 
The decision was made last weekend and four or five days later he is still using Twitter with the SP name in his bio? These people operate on an extremely slow level.
 
He is going to lose his seat.

So he has decided to jump ship and go indo to increase his chances.

But I'm afraid Jobstown has finished him off.
 
PBP voter said:
But I'm afraid Johnstown has finished him off.
interesting view. i presume you mean jobstown

will be even more interesting to see who fares better in the polls; him or joan
 
PBP voter said:
They got well pruned in the local elections.

Went from 3 seats to 1.

The Jobstown incident wasn't a popular as they made out.
They went from 3 to 1 in Dublin West also in that election- I'm not even sure if they have 1 other councillor anywhere else in Fingal to be honest.
 
I wonder did he remember to turn off the lights?
 
Yes, t
DJP said:
The decision was made last weekend and four or five days later he is still using Twitter with the SP name in his bio? These people operate on an extremely slow level.
Thats whats important here. Twitter.
 
