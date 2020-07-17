Pensions time bomb can be defused with massive immigration, maybe an extra 29,000 a year?

See 'It's not accurate' - People Before Profit reject pensions timebomb with a potential deficit of over €400bn
With its usual populism that the rich can pay for everything, PBP's simplistic solution to the long term pensions time bomb discussed in the link is to increase employers' PRSI. Unfortunately, that is a tax on job creation and must be kept moderate for international competitiveness and low unemployment.
Statistics in the link showing growth in the Irish population to 6.5 to 7 millions in 31 years indicate an annual growth rate of 1.2% a year. This included estimates for net immigration which should continue strong for a time primarily from Romania. But Ireland's attraction is fading fast given eastern Europe's very cheap housing costs and rapidly rising wages. Ireland may have to accept higher immigration from outside the EU,possibly from Ukraine which is likely to develop close relations with the EU.
The key statistics on the pensions time bomb is the number of workers per pensioner. The percentage of the age cohort of 66 or over in the population rises from 12% in 2015 to 17% in 2035 and 23% in 2055. In my back of the beermat calculation which is subject to challenge, the number of workers per pensioner falls by more than half to under 2 in 2055. Included among those workers are many on modest incomes, so the burden of supporting pensioners will likely fall on high income workers. It may turn out that each high income worker has to support a pensioner in addition to caring for his/her own family. Maybe an eight of pensioners will be on very generous public sector pensions. The level of taxation to support these pensions may prove politically impossible without causing economic stagnation.
The pensions time bomb is estimated at 400 billion in 2071. If the population stabilised at 7 millions after 2055 and assuming an average household of three people, the bomb per household would be 174,000 euros.
To reduce this heavy pension burden on workers, immigration would need to be increased further than forecast by about a million over the next 35 years. If immigration eventually dries up from eastern Europe, there should be a higher proportion of immigration to total population in the earlier years. Averaging the one million over 35 years gives effect to that, at 28,600 additional immigrants a year for possible total immigration of maybe 50,000 plus a year.
An alternative to mass immigration would be to fully fund state pensions as happens in Canada, US states and the Netherlands. The problem in Ireland is the extreme generosity of public sector pensions for the top half which would add to the burden of taxation. In US states with generous public sector pensions such as Illinois, funding pensions is straining public finances to the limit. In contrast, Ireland ignores the need to do any funding on the pay as you go system that depends on a high ratio of workers to pensioners that is rapidly declining. This is bound to end in tears.
