People in Power and the Gardai - Golfgate in Galway

Several issues arise from the resignation of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan in relation to Gardai following on from the infamous hooley in Galway that are being sidelined but which are of enough importance to warrant their own thread.



Politicans Immune from the Law



According to Phil Hogan he would not have been stopped by the Gardai at all if the Garda had known he was an EU Commissioner/Important Person/Politician/Politically connected. How true is this. Surely we have moved beyond this. That no person, no matter their standing is about the law. That they will be treated in the same manner as any other member of the public.



Caution versus penalty points



Presumably this is at Garda discretion. Is this fair. Seems fair enough to me. Policemen have to make such decisions all the time. Many of us will have done something wrong but the policeman at the time decided not to issue a fine or points. But what if it's abused by Gardai by not handing over penalty points because of who you are.



We don't know in relation to Hogan whether he told the Garda who he was and whether that was the reason he only received a caution. It's clear the Garda didn't know who he was when he was stopped. But the Gardai knew it well enough to send the information to the Garda Commissioner subsequently. Or immediatly.



Public Privacy-GDRP-Gardai-Garda Commissioner-Newspapers



As citizens we are entitled to not having details of our everyday lives being turned over to the powers that be. In this case on what basis does a serving Garda end up telling the Garda Commissioner who in turn tells the Minister for Justice who tells the Taoiseach. We were quoted on radio a section of some legislation that allows information to be passed on. Does this really apply to a minor issue like using a mobile phone. Surely such legislation would be for specific serious matters. Murder, rape, assault, that kind of thing. Where it would be warranted that the information is passed on.



We should know the time line of when the information was passed on.



This is wide open to abuse. Against Phil Hogan in this instance. Against Mick Wallace (then TD, now MEP) by Alan Shatter then Justice Minister, and against Clare Daly (then TD, now MEP).



Does GDRP have any role to play in this. Can Phil Hogan complain to the Data Commissioner that his personal details was passed on to so many people.



How often do the local Garda report on politicians all the way up the line. That doesn't seem right. Against natural justice. What is the policy and procedures for this. And of the deliberate leaking to newspapes of such information.