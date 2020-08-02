  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

People in Power and the Gardai - Golfgate in Galway

Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
34,633
Last edited:
Last edited:
Several issues arise from the resignation of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan in relation to Gardai following on from the infamous hooley in Galway that are being sidelined but which are of enough importance to warrant their own thread.

Politicans Immune from the Law

According to Phil Hogan he would not have been stopped by the Gardai at all if the Garda had known he was an EU Commissioner/Important Person/Politician/Politically connected. How true is this. Surely we have moved beyond this. That no person, no matter their standing is about the law. That they will be treated in the same manner as any other member of the public.

Caution versus penalty points

Presumably this is at Garda discretion. Is this fair. Seems fair enough to me. Policemen have to make such decisions all the time. Many of us will have done something wrong but the policeman at the time decided not to issue a fine or points. But what if it's abused by Gardai by not handing over penalty points because of who you are.

We don't know in relation to Hogan whether he told the Garda who he was and whether that was the reason he only received a caution. It's clear the Garda didn't know who he was when he was stopped. But the Gardai knew it well enough to send the information to the Garda Commissioner subsequently. Or immediatly.

Public Privacy-GDRP-Gardai-Garda Commissioner-Newspapers

As citizens we are entitled to not having details of our everyday lives being turned over to the powers that be. In this case on what basis does a serving Garda end up telling the Garda Commissioner who in turn tells the Minister for Justice who tells the Taoiseach. We were quoted on radio a section of some legislation that allows information to be passed on. Does this really apply to a minor issue like using a mobile phone. Surely such legislation would be for specific serious matters. Murder, rape, assault, that kind of thing. Where it would be warranted that the information is passed on.

We should know the time line of when the information was passed on.

This is wide open to abuse. Against Phil Hogan in this instance. Against Mick Wallace (then TD, now MEP) by Alan Shatter then Justice Minister, and against Clare Daly (then TD, now MEP).

Does GDRP have any role to play in this. Can Phil Hogan complain to the Data Commissioner that his personal details was passed on to so many people.

How often do the local Garda report on politicians all the way up the line. That doesn't seem right. Against natural justice. What is the policy and procedures for this. And of the deliberate leaking to newspapes of such information.
 


L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,249
Twitter
No
I suspect there will be a system of PEP flagging off the PULSE system. PEP is a code or flag on a name which means 'Politically Exposed Person' and it usually means it is a good idea to make sure ts are crossed and 'i's are dotted in this context.

PEP came up as a term in the Anglo-Irish Bank capers as well where there was a backstairs loan system with its own special clerk reporting to Fitzpatrick, for instance.

Every database I've seen around people always has a PEP or flagging system whereby someone of note or fame or celebrity or in the public eye will have a warning on it usually to signal to the person checking that there could be attempts to imitate or access someone's details as they are a PEP or 'known for' but it does have the secondary benefit when one of those flagged names appears to warn anyone there is likely to be considerable attention paid to the data on that account and to make sure they handle it extra carefully.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,249
Twitter
No
I suspect the PEP flagging will have automatically signalled on the Garda systems that someone with that flag had been stopped or had notation added, name flagged up, it would have alerted someone more senior and it would get passed up the line and it wouldn't be surprising that the Garda Commissioner's office would want to know if there was a sh1tstorm about to break on a PEP. That way they can get a senior eyeball on the procedures carried out to make sure everything is solid from the AGS side.

Hogan would almost certainly have some kind of flag against his name, address, license plate, passport and so on.
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
34,633
Lumpy in relation to PEP I was listening once to an RTE documentary and was amazed some journalists receiving healthcare in Ireland found out their file was marked to note they were important/journalists in some way so that they were treated well. Which they were.

(I hadn't heard that PEP word before)
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,249
Twitter
No
I suppose they have to be recorded somehow but may expire after a set period. Most databases could handle that. Down to the discretion of the Garda I suppose. If they ajudge that they are dealing with someone reasonable likely to use the warning usefully then they would be unlikely to make a recorded data deal of it.

Some situation where someone is acting the arse and the garda thinks they aren't listening? Note on PULSE is a good way to tell another garda who encounters said deaf motorist could up the ante a bit.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
35,249
Twitter
No
I'd say it is a fairly safe bet that someone with a PEP flag being cautioned even under Garda discretionary powers the Sergeant and upwards would want to be aware of it in case there is any blowback from connections of said motorist later. Senior Gardai would want to know if there was something like that possible on the horizon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom