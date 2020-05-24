"Perfidious Albion"

New border controls between Northern Ireland and Great Britain included in Boris Johnson's Brexit deal should not be implemented because they will undermine support for the agreement among unionists, the Government has said.

Michael Gove, who is overseeing the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, told MPs the EU's "maximalist" interpretation of the agreement, signed by the Prime Minister in January, was unsustainable.

"The argument we're making to the EU is if you insist on significant new infrastructure and a significant new presence, what you will do is actually make the protocol less acceptable to the majority community in Northern Ireland. Therefore, you run the risk of the protocol being voted down in a future election," Mr Gove told Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

Brexit: Unionists will never support GB border controls, warns Gove

New border controls between Northern Ireland and Great Britain included in Boris Johnson's Brexit deal should not be implemented because they will undermine support for the agreement among unionists, the Government has said.
First : The referendum in northern Ireland failed and thus the majority view would be to stay in the EU as much as possible.

Secondly : Unionism is no longer even the largest political block of elected representatives in a west minister election.1

Third : Even the British people do not trust this British government. 2 why should the people of northern Ireland put any faith in them?




NOTE::
1
(unionism is no longer the biggest political block)

This doesn’t mean the election isn’t highly significant. For the first time, nationalist parties have more MPs than unionist parties – a major shift in the North’s politics.
For the first time, Northern Ireland has more nationalist than unionist MPs

There were gains for the SDLP, Alliance and Sinn Féin during a bad night for the DUP.
2

UK leads fall in global trust in government COVID responses: poll

UK leads fall in global trust in government COVID responses: poll

People across almost all the world's leading rich economies have turned more sceptical about their governments' handling of the coronavirus pandemic with confidence slumping the most in Britain, a survey showed on Thursday.
parentheses said:
So now Republicans are nursing a sense of betrayal?
Never viewed myself as a republican but even so I do not think they every trusted the UK government. Unionism looks like its going to be betrayed once more to keep the mainland happy.
 
McSlaggart said:
Thankfully the second part of your OP McS dispels the misinformation printed in that “Telegraph” rag.

As for Gove, less said the better sir.
 
The Belfast Telegraph Article cited says:
Brexit: Unionists will never support GB border controls, warns Gove

New border controls between Northern Ireland and Great Britain included in Boris Johnson's Brexit deal should not be implemented because they will undermine support for the agreement among unionists, the Government has said.
"While the Government accepts that goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be subject to new controls, it disputes whether businesses moving goods in the opposite direction across the Irish Sea should have to fill in "exit summary declarations", as envisaged by the withdrawal agreement."(my emphasis added)

The article acknowledges that this is what the UK Government signed up to. It is not about a "maximalist" or "minimalist" approach, rather it is about fulfilling an International Agreement.
 
