Brexit: Unionists will never support GB border controls, warns Gove New border controls between Northern Ireland and Great Britain included in Boris Johnson's Brexit deal should not be implemented because they will undermine support for the agreement among unionists, the Government has said.



(unionism is no longer the biggest political block)



This doesn’t mean the election isn’t highly significant. For the first time, nationalist parties have more MPs than unionist parties – a major shift in the North’s politics.

For the first time, Northern Ireland has more nationalist than unionist MPs There were gains for the SDLP, Alliance and Sinn Féin during a bad night for the DUP.

UK leads fall in global trust in government COVID responses: poll



because they will undermine support for the agreement among unionists, the Government has said.Michael Gove, who is overseeing the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, told MPs the, signed by the Prime Minister in January, was unsustainable."The argument we're making to the EU is if you insist on significant new infrastructure and a significant new presence, what you will do is actually make the protocol less acceptablein Northern Ireland. Therefore, you run the risk of the protocol being voted down in a future election," Mr Gove told Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.First : The referendum in northern Ireland failed and thus the majority view would be to stay in the EU as much as possible.Secondly : Unionism is no longer even the largest political block of elected representatives in a west minister election.1Third : Even the British people do not trust this British government.why should the people of northern Ireland put any faith in them?