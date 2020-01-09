Pick who is in your (realistic) Government

I'd be interested in hearing who people would be willing to settle on as members of the next government. They need to be realistic selections (not Michael Ring as Taoiseach, for example). Based on the current polling numbers and factoring in the hit that SF might have taken this week, who would you settle for? Feel free to create new Departments.

If you could include what way you lean politically and if your opinion has changed over the course of the election, that would help the thread.

As the numbers settle next week, we can revise based on the known figures.

I am left-leaning and in Wicklow. For the last two elections I have been able to vote for Stephen Donnelly...I can't this time as I cannot vote for FF. Not necessarily because of the past, but because it is still controlled by the past (MM) and is far too socially conservative under its current guise for my liking.

I am undecided on my vote, which is a first for me so late in a campaign.
 


My government –



Taoiseach – Leo Varadkar (shame we can’t have a female). As LV is Taoiseach, this effectively means no FF ministers…I would have included Lisa Chambers and maybe Jim O’Callaghan)



Foreign Affairs – Simon Coveney (Helen McEntee deserves promotion to full ministerial position, but I would leave her in her current Minister of State role, to keep her focused on Europe)



Finance – Paschal Donohoe (SF not ready for it and FF’s SSIA housing scheme is a joke)



Public Expenditure & Reform – Alan Kelly



Children and Children’s Health / Tánaiste – Mary Lou McDonald



Mental Health and Drugs – Ged Nash



Justice – Brendan Howlin



Housing – Eoin Ó Broin



Health – Louise O’Reilly



Climate and Renewable Energy – Catherine Martin



Transport / Defence – Eamon Ryan



Constitutional, Law and Electoral Reform, and Citizen Engagement – Catherine Murphy



Communications and Broadband – Richard Bruton



Diversity and Equality – Kate O’Connell



Agriculture and Rural Affairs – Heather Humphreys
 
Was watching Eoin O'Broin on TWIP last night and thinking he would be good in a role of overseeing other departments and their targets ...just an impression but he seems to have a good grasp on a wide range of issues and I wouldnt like to appear in front of him without knowing my stuff.

I like Doherty too , finance obviously
 
brughahaha said:
Was watching Eoin O'Broin on TWIP last night and thinking he would be good in a role of overseeing other departments and their targets ...just an impression but he seems to have a good grasp on a wide range of issues and I wouldnt like to appear in front of him without knowing my stuff.

I like Doherty too , finance obviously
Is that a new department? Give it a name...

Who would you put in housing if you had taken him out of there?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
All the top jobs for the men. Some things never change.
 
runwiththewind said:
All the top jobs for the men. Some things never change.
I am restricted to the two male options for Taoiseach. I literally said that it's a shame that I can't pick a female Taoiseach. I want to keep Coveney for Brexit. I am not moving Paschal, and the main alternative is male anyway.

I explained why I did not promote Helen McEntee. And the Tānaiste would be female, and I have a minister for equality and diversity.

Instead of a throwaway line, how about you nominate your realistic cabinet?
 
I dont want SF anywhere near Government Buildings. I find FGs Jekyll and Hyde economic policy, combining waste (the hospital overspend) with austerity (AWOL on housing and health) nearly as infuriating.

I might be able to live with the Social Democrats and the Greens. I'm okay with Independents too. The first two voted against the repressive, Magdalene-inspired Swedish model . FF would probably resist repealing it, given the obvious social conservatism of its rank and file, despite its liberal leadership. Then again they resisted decriminalisation of homosexuality, contraception, abortion and introduction of equal marriage for decades in some cases.

I disagree with all the current Dail parties on migration and attempts by FF and the Left parties to overturn the birthright citizenship restrictions. But I prefer FGs attempts to block these reforms.

There are no easy options for people with complicated political perspectives like me. I'm broadly speaking a social libertarian (except on migration) but I have concluded that the free market approach to housing has failed dismally and relies on a rehash of Victorian free market idolatry, which sacrifices the homeless and sick on its altar.
 
Dame_Enda said:
I dont want SF anywhere near Government Buildings. I find FGs Jekyll and Hyde economic policy, combining waste (the hospital overspend) with austerity (AWOL on housing and health) nearly as infuriating.

I might be able to live with the Social Democrats and the Greens. I'm okay with Independents too. The first two voted against the repressive, Magdalene-inspired Swedish model . FF would probably resist repealing it, given the obvious social conservatism of its rank and file, despite its liberal leadership. Then again they resisted decriminalisation of homosexuality, contraception, abortion and introduction of equal marriage for decades in some cases.

I disagree with all the current Dail parties on migration and attempts by FF and the Left parties to overturn the birthright citizenship restrictions. But I prefer FGs attempts to block these reforms.

There are no easy options for people with complicated political perspectives like me. I'm broadly speaking a social libertarian, but I have concluded that the free market approach to housing has failed dismally and relies on a rehash of Victorian free market idolatry, which sacrifices the homeless and sick on its altar.
Take a stab at a cabinet
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Take a stab at a cabinet
Okay here goes:

Taoiseach: Micheal Martin
Tánaiste and Environment: Eamon Ryan
Finance: Stephen Donnelly or Michael McGrath
Justice: Jim O'Callaghan
Foreign Affairs: Lisa Chambers
Defence: Jack Chambers
Finance: Catherine Murphy
Education: Mary Hanafin
Transport: Catherine Martin
Health: Stephen Donnelly
Housing: Mary Lou McDonald
Agriculture and Marine: Peadar Toibin
Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht: Dara Calleary or Eamon O'Cúiv
 
