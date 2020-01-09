Pick who is in your (realistic) Government

I'd be interested in hearing who people would be willing to settle on as members of the next government. They need to be realistic selections (not Michael Ring as Taoiseach, for example). Based on the current polling numbers and factoring in the hit that SF might have taken this week, who would you settle for? Feel free to create new Departments.



If you could include what way you lean politically and if your opinion has changed over the course of the election, that would help the thread.



As the numbers settle next week, we can revise based on the known figures.



I am left-leaning and in Wicklow. For the last two elections I have been able to vote for Stephen Donnelly...I can't this time as I cannot vote for FF. Not necessarily because of the past, but because it is still controlled by the past (MM) and is far too socially conservative under its current guise for my liking.



I am undecided on my vote, which is a first for me so late in a campaign.