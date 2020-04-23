Planet of the Humans: crushing exposé of renewable energy hoaxers

Just like the maggots on a piece of meat the humans will keep expanding till all the meat is gone except they won't be able to change into flies and fly away.

Basically the problem is that somewhere along the line it was decided that humans are somehow sacred and not just animals like all the rest. This means that all the other life forms can be exterminated in order to make more and more room for the precious humans.

The only way out of the situation is to reverse the notion that humans are good/sacred and start allowing them to die or killing them off same as would happen if any other animal started to overpopulate a habitat.

The likes of Bill Gates with his massive ego is actively interfering in Africa to ensure the mass extinction of all major lifeforms other than humans.