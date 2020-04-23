Planet of the Humans: crushing exposé of renewable energy hoaxers

Volatire
Volatire
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2012
- Messages
- 14,590
Environmentalist Jeff Gibbs thinks you have been conned
Available on youtube for 30 days courtesy of Michael Moore.
Watch the Orangutan footage and tell me you don't get the urge to collect large numbers of "renewable" energy hoaxer scalps and hang them from your front porch. If you are looking for scalps you will find plenty of these globalist hoaxers in the European Commission where these criminal policies were invented in collusion with the EU car industry.
There is lots to say about this superb documentary, in the possibly forlorn hope that there are some non-braindead posters left on this site who have some insights into it's content.
Enjoy!
