Planet of the Humans: crushing exposé of renewable energy hoaxers

Volatire

Volatire

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2012
Messages
14,590
Environmentalist Jeff Gibbs thinks you have been conned


Available on youtube for 30 days courtesy of Michael Moore.

Watch the Orangutan footage and tell me you don't get the urge to collect large numbers of "renewable" energy hoaxer scalps and hang them from your front porch. If you are looking for scalps you will find plenty of these globalist hoaxers in the European Commission where these criminal policies were invented in collusion with the EU car industry.

There is lots to say about this superb documentary, in the possibly forlorn hope that there are some non-braindead posters left on this site who have some insights into it's content.

Enjoy!
 


Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
10,037
Volatire said:
Environmentalist Jeff Gibbs thinks you have been conned


Available on youtube for 30 days courtesy of Michael Moore.

Watch the Orangutan footage and tell me you don't get the urge to collect large numbers of "renewable" energy hoaxer scalps and hang them from your front porch. If you are looking for scalps you will find plenty of these globalist hoaxers in the European Commission where these criminal policies were invented in collusion with the EU car industry.

There is lots to say about this superb documentary, in the possibly forlorn hope that there are some non-braindead posters left on this site who have some insights into it's content.

Enjoy!
Click to expand...
There is nothing new in this, why are you treating this as some revelation?
It is true that it is disgusting that the same companies that knew about global warming since the 70s have taken over a lot of green funding but what can we expect when we all, worldwide, vote in untalented managers who lack any vision as leaders.
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
From that documentary it looks like wind, solar and biomass are all unsustainable or cause too much environmental devastation.
On the face of it biomass looks totally bogus seeing as the forests have to be cut down and transported using massive amount of diesal powered machines and they take decades to grow back.
Wind turbines have a limited lifespan and involve massive amount of concrete, steel, aluminium and fossil fuels to make same.
The Irish Green party are in favour of biomass by the looks of it so maybe they should do a bit of research.
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
I wonder what happened to the giant Irish project to build a massive wind farm with pumped hydro storage so it could run independent of backup.
I remember it being suggested the last time Eamon Ryan was minister for Environment.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,440
Havnt watched it yet, I gather they ignored nuclear?
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
12,174
Michael Moore?

:ROFLMAO:
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
T

Turbinator

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2012
Messages
1,945
The Green Party is currently pushing the building of massive offshore windfarms off the South and East coast as a price for going into government. This will be a disaster for important seabird colonies along these coasts as the windfarms will be built on top of major sandbanks that are the main spawning grounds for prey species like sand eels and sprats.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,070
But but but, when the antarctic melts in 2022 and the sea level goes up by 60m, almost all the sea windmills will be under water.

o_O

Already we are subbing the EU by 3 Billion euros a year gross.

The brits got all het up about subbing the EU by 12 bn gross. The population of the state is not 1/4 that of GB. You can see where this is going.
 
parentheses

parentheses

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,676
galteeman said:
From that documentary it looks like wind, solar and biomass are all unsustainable or cause too much environmental devastation.
On the face of it biomass looks totally bogus seeing as the forests have to be cut down and transported using massive amount of diesal powered machines and they take decades to grow back.
Wind turbines have a limited lifespan and involve massive amount of concrete, steel, aluminium and fossil fuels to make same.
The Irish Green party are in favour of biomass by the looks of it so maybe they should do a bit of research.
Click to expand...
Lettuce on windowsills. :LOL:
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
McTell said:
But but but, when the antarctic melts in 2022 and the sea level goes up by 60m, almost all the sea windmills will be under water.

o_O

Already we are subbing the EU by 3 Billion euros a year gross.

The brits got all het up about subbing the EU by 12 bn gross. The population of the state is not 1/4 that of GB. You can see where this is going.
Click to expand...
If someone gives you 200 billion up front and you only have to pay them back 3 billion a year then you are not doing too bad.
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
Just like the maggots on a piece of meat the humans will keep expanding till all the meat is gone except they won't be able to change into flies and fly away.
Basically the problem is that somewhere along the line it was decided that humans are somehow sacred and not just animals like all the rest. This means that all the other life forms can be exterminated in order to make more and more room for the precious humans.
The only way out of the situation is to reverse the notion that humans are good/sacred and start allowing them to die or killing them off same as would happen if any other animal started to overpopulate a habitat.
The likes of Bill Gates with his massive ego is actively interfering in Africa to ensure the mass extinction of all major lifeforms other than humans.
 
Stentor

Stentor

Well-known member
Joined
May 14, 2012
Messages
2,318
As for the OP. Yeah...too many of you.

Stop your rutting and shopping.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
35,138
galteeman said:
I wonder what happened to the giant Irish project to build a massive wind farm with pumped hydro storage so it could run independent of backup.
I remember it being suggested the last time Eamon Ryan was minister for Environment.
Click to expand...
There was a poster (RIP) who was involved with that scheme, I think it died because it wouldn't work. I thought it had a lot of promise but apparently the costs did not add up. We forget that Ireland is a flat country, possibly the elevation drop isn't enough.
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
wombat said:
There was a poster (RIP) who was involved with that scheme, I think it died because it wouldn't work. I thought it had a lot of promise but apparently the costs did not add up. We forget that Ireland is a flat country, possibly the elevation drop isn't enough.
Click to expand...
There are places to create high reservoirs in Connemara depending on the rock of course and whether it would hold water. I'm thinking of the Glencoaghan horseshoe a spot where I used to go hiking a lot.
It's possible Ryan and FF decided it would make them unpopular with nimbys and it wasn't worth the hassle.
 
galteeman

galteeman

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2010
Messages
3,428
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,070
galteeman said:
There are places to create high reservoirs in Connemara depending on the rock of course and whether it would hold water. I'm thinking of the Glencoaghan horseshoe a spot where I used to go hiking a lot.
It's possible Ryan and FF decided it would make them unpopular with nimbys and it wasn't worth the hassle.
Click to expand...

We have this, at turlough hill in wickla.

Not a problem. What would be a prob - getting thousands of small farmers in de wesht to let you do it on their land free gratis and for nothing.
 
R

recedite

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
3,480
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,907
galteeman said:
Just like the maggots on a piece of meat the humans will keep expanding till all the meat is gone except they won't be able to change into flies and fly away.
Basically the problem is that somewhere along the line it was decided that humans are somehow sacred and not just animals like all the rest. This means that all the other life forms can be exterminated in order to make more and more room for the precious humans.
The only way out of the situation is to reverse the notion that humans are good/sacred and start allowing them to die or killing them off same as would happen if any other animal started to overpopulate a habitat.
The likes of Bill Gates with his massive ego is actively interfering in Africa to ensure the mass extinction of all major lifeforms other than humans.
Click to expand...
You must be reading Hobbes and Malthus!
WIND TURBINE GREENERY I checked a number of websites on the issue of the green credentials of wind farms. Depending on the site, the websites estimated it would take between six months and four years of operations for a wind farm to compensate for the carbon dioxide emissions associated with manufacturing and erecting the turbines. Turbines tend to last from 15 to 30 years depending on the weather conditions of their location.. I'm not sure how the CO2 emissions associated with back up fossil fuel plants (for when the wind dies down) were costed. CO2 emissions are also associated with investment in both electricity interconnectors and the power distribution grid to accomodate wind farms. These assets have very long lives,so their CO2 emissions are likely to be moderate,while interconnectors can eliminate the need for back up fossil fuel plants.
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,907
Turbinator said:
The Green Party is currently pushing the building of massive offshore windfarms off the South and East coast as a price for going into government. This will be a disaster for important seabird colonies along these coasts as the windfarms will be built on top of major sandbanks that are the main spawning grounds for prey species like sand eels and sprats.
Click to expand...
BIRDS OF PREY Couldn't drones disguised as fake birds of prey be used to keep seabirds from getting killed by turbine blades? Drones are very cheap and only few workers would be needed to operate them. Airports use real birds of prey to keep bird flocks away.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom