Planning ahead: an all-Ireland motorway & dual carriageway road network by the late 2030's?

Some roads are definitely necessary, such as a Cork-Limerick one (although I don't think it needs to follow the current alignment so closely as implied there).



I also think that there proposal to link from Port Laoise up to Mullingar and Monaghan and on to Armagh is a good one. That opens up the Midlands to almost the entire country and also effectively acts as an outer ring-road for Dublin allowing Munster-Ulster traffic to completely bypass the M50.



There are others that are more questionable. Does a Belfast-Sligo road really need to be dual-carriageway west of Enniskillen (an area that also has challenging terrain to add to the cost)? If we've brought a dual-carriageway up to Swinford, does the link up to Ballina really need to be one?



My biggest question mark is over some of the alignments though. As motorways are faster, they don't have to take the shortest route all the time. The upgraded N4, N5 and N17 could be realigned into a much simpler structure (move the N17 further east and it can become the link up to Sligo). If the N24 was brought to dual-carriageway, would an M8/N24 journey not be fast enough that there would be no need to upgrade the N25 east of Youghal?