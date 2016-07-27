Planning ahead: an all-Ireland motorway & dual carriageway road network by the late 2030's?

DJP
Ibec and their Northern Ireland equivalent the CBI last Sunday launched a report called "Connected: A prosperous island of 10 million people" regarding our all-island road network to try to encourage the Government and the Northern Ireland Executive to invest in a 20 year plan to connect cities and towns across the island of Ireland to a dual carriageway or motorway.
I do think that it would be impressive of the Government to commit to the plan. It would show really long term vision. Maybe the plan should be accepted but not put into operation until the end of next year or 2018 assuming we don't have an annual budget deficit and when it looks safer to invest in the plan. My figures can be corrected but €12 billion broken down over 20 years works out as less than a billion a year. I am thinking that we may not have to pay the full cost of the plan up front and the work could be carried out on a year-by-year basis thereby if sometimes we can't afford to pay that the plan could be suspended for the immediate future.
I am inclined to think that the Government should just commit to the plan.
What do you think?
Ibec/CBI set out ambitious plan for all-island economy | Ibec - Newsroom
Business bodies call for call for €12bn motorway investment- The Irish Times
Ibec's €12bn cross-border infrastructure plan launched- Independent.ie
A motorway spanning all of Ireland would cost every worker about €100 a year | Fora
My interview with Mary Rose Burke of Ibec today- Near FM
