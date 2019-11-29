Plans for Voter ID

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,528
The Irish Times is reporting the welcome news that the government is considering Voter ID linked to the PPS number.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1210465723656495104

As someone who has long despaired at the constant repeat of failed attempts to fix an incurably flawed electoral register, I welcome this.

It seems to me the problems with the register are:

- people on it multiple times due to changed addresses and re-registrations.

- dead people who havent been removed, whose impersonators can turn up and vote on their behalf.

- the failure to require Voter ID. Presently a cardboard one is sent out but it is not required to present it to vote.

Hopefully this proposal will be the end of that. But will it get enough support in the Oireachtas to go through? Do you support it?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top