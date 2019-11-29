Plans for Voter ID

The Irish Times is reporting the welcome news that the government is considering Voter ID linked to the PPS number.As someone who has long despaired at the constant repeat of failed attempts to fix an incurably flawed electoral register, I welcome this.It seems to me the problems with the register are:- people on it multiple times due to changed addresses and re-registrations.- dead people who havent been removed, whose impersonators can turn up and vote on their behalf.- the failure to require Voter ID. Presently a cardboard one is sent out but it is not required to present it to vote.Hopefully this proposal will be the end of that. But will it get enough support in the Oireachtas to go through? Do you support it?