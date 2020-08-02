Plans to turn Waterford-Rosslare line into greenway

A large part of the food and drinks supply chain in the UK is a major warehousing operation in places like Runcorn, which act as centralised distribution by road through the supply chain within a 'just in time' logistics framework.



If you transplanted the same system to Ireland it would mean a distribution centre somewhere in the middle of the country. Which means you would need one main cargo line from Dublin port and Rosslare feeding straight to that central logistics warehousing system. That would be to future-proof our own distribution system as well because it would allow for technological innovation such as drone delivery, snail-mail systems could be synched with it, all sorts of benefits apart from providing employment in the central to western counties.



But the point being also that minor rail lines which aren't sustainable in terms of passenger numbers could be closed or repurposed as greenways for a very large and growing form of tourism.