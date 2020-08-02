Plans to turn Waterford-Rosslare line into greenway

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 60,053
Last edited:
Last edited:
Wexford County Council, on behalf of Waterford and Kilkenny Co.Councils, has submitted planning permission to convert the closed Waterford-Rosslare line into greenway.
With Brexit creating uncertainty over the future of the GB land bridge for hauliers, the timing is a head scratcher. As Verona Murphy TD has said, we should be upgrading Rosslare Europort. Why are we continuing down this path of closing rail connections to our second busiest port when we have such an unpredictable neighbour that has shown a treacherous disregard for the commitments it made in the Withdrawal Agreement?
It comes as the Irish Road Haulage Association had called for certain functions at Dublin Port to be moved to Rosslare Eurport.
With Brexit creating uncertainty over the future of the GB land bridge for hauliers, the timing is a head scratcher. As Verona Murphy TD has said, we should be upgrading Rosslare Europort. Why are we continuing down this path of closing rail connections to our second busiest port when we have such an unpredictable neighbour that has shown a treacherous disregard for the commitments it made in the Withdrawal Agreement?
It comes as the Irish Road Haulage Association had called for certain functions at Dublin Port to be moved to Rosslare Eurport.