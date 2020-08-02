  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Plans to turn Waterford-Rosslare line into greenway

Wexford County Council, on behalf of Waterford and Kilkenny Co.Councils, has submitted planning permission to convert the closed Waterford-Rosslare line into greenway.

With Brexit creating uncertainty over the future of the GB land bridge for hauliers, the timing is a head scratcher. As Verona Murphy TD has said, we should be upgrading Rosslare Europort. Why are we continuing down this path of closing rail connections to our second busiest port when we have such an unpredictable neighbour that has shown a treacherous disregard for the commitments it made in the Withdrawal Agreement?

It comes as the Irish Road Haulage Association had called for certain functions at Dublin Port to be moved to Rosslare Eurport.
 


Why would anyone ship cargo from Waterford to Rosslare by rail when they have an existing port in Waterford?
 
there is no need for additional rail links in low population areas. A greenway sounds like a great tourist opportunity
 
I thought this was going to be a good news story. How can our densely populated neighbour put together multiple long distance, mainly off-road (the first one 75%) cycle routes while we struggle to make a few kms of safe cycling available?

www.bbc.com

Long distance southern cycle route opens

The 220-mile King Alfred's Way passes World Heritage sites Stonehenge and Avebury
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

bikepacking.com

Cycling UK announces the Great North Trail, an 800 mile mountain biking route - BIKEPACKING.com

Running between the Peak District National Park and mainland Scotland's most northerly points, the brand new Great North Trail is an off-road extravaganza that promises more than 800 miles of rolling hills, windswept moorland, drovers' roads, forest trails, singletrack, and historical intrigue...
bikepacking.com bikepacking.com
 
wombat said:
Why would anyone ship cargo from Waterford to Rosslare by rail when they have an existing port in Waterford?
Click to expand...
Rosslare is the second busiest port after Dublin.
 
Lumpy Talbot

A large part of the food and drinks supply chain in the UK is a major warehousing operation in places like Runcorn, which act as centralised distribution by road through the supply chain within a 'just in time' logistics framework.

If you transplanted the same system to Ireland it would mean a distribution centre somewhere in the middle of the country. Which means you would need one main cargo line from Dublin port and Rosslare feeding straight to that central logistics warehousing system. That would be to future-proof our own distribution system as well because it would allow for technological innovation such as drone delivery, snail-mail systems could be synched with it, all sorts of benefits apart from providing employment in the central to western counties.

But the point being also that minor rail lines which aren't sustainable in terms of passenger numbers could be closed or repurposed as greenways for a very large and growing form of tourism.
 
This is the dawning of the age of Velocipedalus. The future is bright for those of us of a bicycularly velocipedal bent. Today the Waterford-Rosslare line. Tomorrow the world.
 
by the time any reports are done, freight transport will have evolved into self driving e-vehicles that waft around the country internet style off peak while everyone is tucked in their leaba.
 
