Polar Bears - Not Really That Cuddly. Should We Care?

According to a recent study Polar Bears are the latest species to be threatened with extinction as a result of global warming.
On the one hand, most people agree that global warming a) is real, and b) makes young Swedish girls very sad.
On the other, lots of species have died out over the centuries. Using Darwinian theory, Polar Bears could be the latest in a long line that have simply had their day.
Also, they are carnivorous predators, some might say vicious killers, others just see them as misunderstood and hungry.
So, Polar Bears - are they worth saving? Or in the spectre of food shortages following a worldwide pandemic, would they make good burgers?
Most polar bears to disappear by 2100, study predicts
Melting Arctic sea ice could cause starvation and reproductive failure for many as early as 2040, scientists warn
www.theguardian.com
