Police violence in Catalonia

Barroso

While our eyes, and eyes in may other parts of Europe, are turned towards Boris Johnson and his antics, in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, the Spanish police have been attacking demonstrators.
The brutality is very similar to what happened on 1 October 2107.

As a ressult, I'd like to devote this thread to one single aspect of the Catalan/Spanish conflict: police brutality, the gratuitous violence by the police against people demonstrating peacefully, and even against passers-by.

Here is a link to a website (in English) with videos showing just a very few of these incidents. You're likely to be shocked at the appalling violence of the police; I was in any case.

It really does seem to me that day-by-day, Spain is returning to the Franco era.
 


Barroso said:
, in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, the Spanish police have been attacking demonstrators.
The Barcelona police are Catalan.
 
I presume the police in the clip are the Guardia Civil? They certainly have a reputation alright, especially from Franco's time.
 
wombat said:
The Barcelona police are Catalan.
You mean that there is a Catalan police force, and yes this is true. A great many of the personnel have come over from Spanish police forces mentioned below.
However, there are two Spanish police forces involved too - the Policía Nacional and the Guardia Civil. These are the main bodies policing the demonstrations and Friday's strike. They are historically viscerally anti-Catalan, and have close ties to Spanish fascist groups.
 
This article written by a Spanish journalist for Al-Jazeera provides a good general overview of the situation in Catalonia, and in Spain generally.
It places the Catalan problem in the context of efforts by the Spanish elite to gain complete control over all aspects of the state - rolling back self-government for the regions etc.
Well worth a read.
 
Time for Article 7 procedure to be invoked by the EU Commission.
 
Several thousand demonstrated in Madrid in support of Catalonia.
The police didn't like it - so they went on the attack.
Several videos can be seen here.
I'd say that this will turn a lot of young Madrileños against the government.
 
Majority of Cats want to remain part of Spain. So the police need to be careful not to turn the majority against them.
 
Sweet Darling said:
Majority of Cats want to remain part of Spain. So the police need to be careful not to turn the majority against them.
I think the most recent polls suggest otherwise.
After this past weeks antics by Spanish justice and Spanish police, I'd say the swing against remaining part of Spain will have gained momentum.
 
