Police violence in Catalonia

While our eyes, and eyes in may other parts of Europe, are turned towards Boris Johnson and his antics, in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, the Spanish police have been attacking demonstrators.
The brutality is very similar to what happened on 1 October 2107.
As a ressult, I'd like to devote this thread to one single aspect of the Catalan/Spanish conflict: police brutality, the gratuitous violence by the police against people demonstrating peacefully, and even against passers-by.
Here is a link to a website (in English) with videos showing just a very few of these incidents. You're likely to be shocked at the appalling violence of the police; I was in any case.
It really does seem to me that day-by-day, Spain is returning to the Franco era.
