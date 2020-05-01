Polish judicial reform: EU launches infringement procedure

Dame_Enda
The EU Commission has issued infringement proceedings against Poland for a new Polish law the EU says interferes with the independence of the judiciary.
Given that Poland and Hungary are both under EU scrutiny on rule of law issues and tend to back each other up in the EU Council, it seems unlikely that the necessary unanimity will be reached to get to the stage where Poland could lose its rights under the Treaties. This raises questions as to whether the Article 7 process needs to be beefed up in the next EU treaty.
Brussels takes legal action against Poland over judges' independence — EUbusiness.com | EU news, business and politics
The EU Commission launched legal action again Poland Wednesday over a new law which it says undermines the judicial independence of Polish judges and is incompatible with the primacy of EU law.
