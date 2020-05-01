Polish judicial reform: EU launches infringement procedure

Buchaill Dana said: Thats the nub of it. They want the economic benefits of EU membership while regressing the political system in direct violation on EU membership.



Piss or get off the pot. If Poland and Hungary want to go back to a state controlled press and 'juris telefonica', good for them. But they will have the economy to match.

It's not just the financial benefits either. Free movement has been very valuable to them and leaving the European Alliance would leave them open more to being messed with by Russia. The suspension of democracy in Hungary is a direct challenge to the core values of the EU and if they persist with this the EU will have to take steps to suspend and then expel them. If anything the Brexit thing has shown the need for the EU to be more robust. Get rid of these countries that don't really want to be inside the union and spend their time undermining it in one way or another.