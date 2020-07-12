Polish Presidential Election 12/07/2020

Can overseas vote oust Duda?Here is what the exit poll is showing, though it doesnt include overseas vote.The West us traditionally more liberal, whereas the east is more conservative. To some extent this reflects the historic partitions of Poland since the late 18th century, with eastern Poland more influenced by the conservative political climate in Tsarist Russia, while western Poland was more influenced by the European Enlightenment of Austria and Prussia.Also in reversal of experience of voting patterns in countries like the US, women are voting for Duda while men are voting for Trzazkowski. But it's more complicated than Left-Right because Dudas Law and Justice (PIS) party is generous with welfare as well as being anti LGBT and Eurocritical, while Trzazkowskis Civic Democrat party is more moderate on social issues, more pro EU and a less statist on welfare.