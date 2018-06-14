Political crisis in Spain continues

Things have been happening hot and fast in Spain in recent weeks, as I posted here.
Just recently, there was a motion of no confidence in the Conservative Spanish government, and that government was replaced by a nominally Socialist government.
Well, that new government has had its first crisis: the newly-appointed Culture minister has had to resign after just 6 days, having been outed as defrauding the tax man of over €200,000.
Màxim Huerta dimite: “Me voy para que el ruido de la jauría no parta el proyecto de Sánchez”
Interestingly, the news is not yet available on the English version of El País' website.
However, what is on the English language website is the news that the brother-in-law of the King of Spain is going to prison for one of Spain's many corruption cases:
Spanish king’s brother-in-law has five days to report to prison
It will be interesting to see what sort of a resolution there will be to the Catalan situation, as I believe that strings are being pulled here by forces outside of Spain in an attempt to force a solution, which may not result in actual independence, but may provide much greater autonomy, ring-fenced, including separate systems of taxation, perhaps as a Belgian-style federation involving the Catalan-speaking areas, the Basque-speaking areas and the remainder of Spain.
Many people beleive that the previous king - who abdicated four years ago, partly as a result of the case his son-in-law is now going to prison for - was involved in corrupt practices over the course of many years, and that Urdangarin was part of a web of corruption centred on the Spanish royal family.A day after losing his Supreme Court appeal, Iñaki Urdangarin was served with a notice by the judges who found him guilty of graft crimes through his Nóos Institute
It will be interesting to see what sort of a resolution there will be to the Catalan situation, as I believe that strings are being pulled here by forces outside of Spain in an attempt to force a solution, which may not result in actual independence, but may provide much greater autonomy, ring-fenced, including separate systems of taxation, perhaps as a Belgian-style federation involving the Catalan-speaking areas, the Basque-speaking areas and the remainder of Spain.
