Political crisis in Spain continues

Things have been happening hot and fast in Spain in recent weeks, as I posted here.

Just recently, there was a motion of no confidence in the Conservative Spanish government, and that government was replaced by a nominally Socialist government.
Well, that new government has had its first crisis: the newly-appointed Culture minister has had to resign after just 6 days, having been outed as defrauding the tax man of over €200,000.
Màxim Huerta dimite: “Me voy para que el ruido de la jauría no parta el proyecto de Sánchez”
Interestingly, the news is not yet available on the English version of El País' website.

However, what is on the English language website is the news that the brother-in-law of the King of Spain is going to prison for one of Spain's many corruption cases:
Spanish king’s brother-in-law has five days to report to prison
A day after losing his Supreme Court appeal, Iñaki Urdangarin was served with a notice by the judges who found him guilty of graft crimes through his Nóos Institute
Many people beleive that the previous king - who abdicated four years ago, partly as a result of the case his son-in-law is now going to prison for - was involved in corrupt practices over the course of many years, and that Urdangarin was part of a web of corruption centred on the Spanish royal family.

It will be interesting to see what sort of a resolution there will be to the Catalan situation, as I believe that strings are being pulled here by forces outside of Spain in an attempt to force a solution, which may not result in actual independence, but may provide much greater autonomy, ring-fenced, including separate systems of taxation, perhaps as a Belgian-style federation involving the Catalan-speaking areas, the Basque-speaking areas and the remainder of Spain.
 
Federation is probably the best solution in the long term. As for corruption around the royal family well that is practically how royal families became 'royal' in the first place.

They are generally all robber barons if you go back far enough.
 
How noble of them!
 
Rob a whole Country and they Make You King..sort of thing .

Rob a piece of Bread.....to Jail with You .
 
None of this surprises me.

Ask any sample of 10 Spanish people working outside of Spain, and they will tell you that the two main political parties are rotten with corruption.

And unlike in Ireland, the Spanish media report on political corruption. In Ireland the media have their snouts in the trough, alongside the politicians.

Another poster on another thread, mentioned how The ISIS Times producing a glowwing fawning article about the new government, a few days ago.

Another victim of this scandal will now presumably be Ireland PropertyPaper with a something-other-than-news supplement.
 
I see the king of Spain is in trouble again. That’s the ex-king, the one who was forced to resign there a few years back. John Charles I, aka Juan Carlos I. Much loved by all ... his lovers, I suppose. In fact his recent trouble relates to one of his ex-lovers, one Corinna whose surname varies, originally a Dane apparently, who has had a lucky career meeting well-off men.

JC’s troubles involve transferring €65,000,000 into an account owned or controlled by the lovely Corinna. He was seriously smitten. Apparently, he used to say to the missus “I’m off hunting” and away he’d head out on his motorbike, stopping off in the hunting lodge he’d had built for the delectable Corinna.

Unfortunately, he forgot to tell the Swiss taxman, or the Spanish taxman for that matter, about the €65 M. In fact it wasn’t €65M, it was €100 million. A teeny weeny pressie from the King of Saudi. A tidy little sum indeed, which makes Ben Dunne seem positively mean. Or maybe Charlie just wasn’t as pretty as sweet Corinna.

But there’s lots more! Back during one of the oil crises, the Spanish government sent a chap out into the world to find some oil, so off he went to Kuwait, and came home with a tanker-load of best Kuwaiti oil. You’d think the king would be thrilled, his people would be able to keep warm in winter, industry would be able to run, there’d even be some petrol left over for his motorbike too. But no, he wasn’t best pleased, it seems. He sent a chap around to pull yer man’s ears. “How dare you bring oil to Spain” he was told, “don’t you know that the Arabian peninsula belongs to John Charles?”

It turns out that every oil tanker that docked in Spain was meant to pay a commission to the king. Unofficially, of course. Effectively he was using his position to impose a private tax on oil importation. And now yer man had bypassed his cosy little arrangement? Such a brass neck.

Come back Charlie Haughey, you were such a fine, upstanding citizen.

Oh, by the way, it seems that the exking is in very serious trouble – he has apparently fled from Spain, as the Swiss authorities have been investigating him; not only that, but even the Spanish authorities have been obliged to investigate him. But he hasn’t been charged, so apparently he isn’t fleeing/hasn’t fled from Spain. He has gone to ground though – whether in the Dominican Republic, the UAE, or perhaps in a royal palace somewhere in Spain – there are nasty people out there who say that the talk about foreign parts is merely a diversion to distract from where he really is. Spain has a history of this!
 
