Political crisis in Spain continues

I see the king of Spain is in trouble again. That’s the ex-king, the one who was forced to resign there a few years back. John Charles I, aka Juan Carlos I. Much loved by all ... his lovers, I suppose. In fact his recent trouble relates to one of his ex-lovers, one Corinna whose surname varies, originally a Dane apparently, who has had a lucky career meeting well-off men.



JC’s troubles involve transferring €65,000,000 into an account owned or controlled by the lovely Corinna. He was seriously smitten. Apparently, he used to say to the missus “I’m off hunting” and away he’d head out on his motorbike, stopping off in the hunting lodge he’d had built for the delectable Corinna.



Unfortunately, he forgot to tell the Swiss taxman, or the Spanish taxman for that matter, about the €65 M. In fact it wasn’t €65M, it was €100 million. A teeny weeny pressie from the King of Saudi. A tidy little sum indeed, which makes Ben Dunne seem positively mean. Or maybe Charlie just wasn’t as pretty as sweet Corinna.



But there’s lots more! Back during one of the oil crises, the Spanish government sent a chap out into the world to find some oil, so off he went to Kuwait, and came home with a tanker-load of best Kuwaiti oil. You’d think the king would be thrilled, his people would be able to keep warm in winter, industry would be able to run, there’d even be some petrol left over for his motorbike too. But no, he wasn’t best pleased, it seems. He sent a chap around to pull yer man’s ears. “How dare you bring oil to Spain” he was told, “don’t you know that the Arabian peninsula belongs to John Charles?”



It turns out that every oil tanker that docked in Spain was meant to pay a commission to the king. Unofficially, of course. Effectively he was using his position to impose a private tax on oil importation. And now yer man had bypassed his cosy little arrangement? Such a brass neck.



Come back Charlie Haughey, you were such a fine, upstanding citizen.



Oh, by the way, it seems that the exking is in very serious trouble – he has apparently fled from Spain, as the Swiss authorities have been investigating him; not only that, but even the Spanish authorities have been obliged to investigate him. But he hasn’t been charged, so apparently he isn’t fleeing/hasn’t fled from Spain. He has gone to ground though – whether in the Dominican Republic, the UAE, or perhaps in a royal palace somewhere in Spain – there are nasty people out there who say that the talk about foreign parts is merely a diversion to distract from where he really is. Spain has a history of this!