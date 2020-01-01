Political response to wealth tax populism-rename estate tax and capital gains tax as wealth taxes

If under pressure to introduce wealth tax, moderate politicians should rename the estate tax and capital gains tax as wealth taxes. A wealth tax in Ireland would prove damaging to the economy because of dependence on foreign direct investment.

Yet hard left and cynical populist politicians hope to exploit envy, jealousy and economic ignorance of voters by proposing wealth taxes. Many voters who favour this tax may be unaware that Irish capital gains and estate taxes are among the highest in Europe. Sweden, the exemplar of democratic socialism, doesn't have an estate tax because of fears that it would disrupt family owned businesses.

A wealth tax is idiotic because of the extreme difficulty of valuing businesses, valuations that are a moving target requiring the services of investment bankers on six figure salaries; and the fact that a high proportion of businesses earn less than the yield on short government bonds given the concentration of profits among the top 10% and 1% of companies. Even a small local business is subject to hundreds of possible economic and business variables. The same problem arises in valuation for an estate tax but that is a once in a lifetime event and the tax can be high. Most governments who introduced wealth taxes abandoned them as unworkable.