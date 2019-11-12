AhNowStop
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 23, 2017
- Messages
- 10,808
Hi Folks,
For some reason the site stopped working on my iPhone last night but its 100% on my desktop at work today .. Still wont appear on iPhone though .. it just says "safari cannot open the page because it could not establish a secure connection to the server"
All assistance most welcome
Cheers
ANS
For some reason the site stopped working on my iPhone last night but its 100% on my desktop at work today .. Still wont appear on iPhone though .. it just says "safari cannot open the page because it could not establish a secure connection to the server"
All assistance most welcome
Cheers
ANS