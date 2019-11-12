Resolved Politics.ie not working on iPhone

AhNowStop

AhNowStop

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
10,808
Hi Folks,

For some reason the site stopped working on my iPhone last night but its 100% on my desktop at work today .. Still wont appear on iPhone though .. it just says "safari cannot open the page because it could not establish a secure connection to the server"

All assistance most welcome (y)

Cheers
ANS
 


M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,969
AhNowStop said:
Hi Folks,

For some reason the site stopped working on my iPhone last night but its 100% on my desktop at work today .. Still wont appear on iPhone though .. it just says "safari cannot open the page because it could not establish a secure connection to the server"

All assistance most welcome (y)

Cheers
ANS
Click to expand...

Stuff happening recently with my connection as well ANS, reminiscent with the last time it went down and disappeared.
 
truthisfree

truthisfree

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 16, 2009
Messages
6,409
AhNowStop said:
Hi Folks,

For some reason the site stopped working on my iPhone last night but its 100% on my desktop at work today .. Still wont appear on iPhone though .. it just says "safari cannot open the page because it could not establish a secure connection to the server"

All assistance most welcome (y)

Cheers
ANS
Click to expand...
Working on iPhone (old 'un 4s) and iPad not as old...almost though...
 
Tech Support

Tech Support

Administrator
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
371
AhNowStop said:
For some reason the site stopped working on my iPhone last night but its 100% on my desktop at work today .. Still wont appear on iPhone though .. it just says "safari cannot open the page because it could not establish a secure connection to the server"
Click to expand...
It's working normally for me on an iPhone.

Try: Settings >> Safari >> Clear History and Website Data
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top