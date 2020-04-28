Poll: Irish attitudes to the EU

Dame_Enda





New poll on attitudes to the EU, from Red C, which reveals the nuances in Irish attitudes to the EU and its future,
The findings:
- 84% support EU membership.
- 17% support giving up the national veto on taxation.
- 49% support Irish participation EU defence and security cooperation.
- 35% believe the EU including Ireland should take in more refugees.
- 75% believe EU trade agreement are beneficial to Ireland.
- 26% believe there will be an EU-UK trade deal by 20th December 2020.
- 47% say the EU has handled Covid-19 well. I understand that 46% do not.
- 32% believe there will be a United Ireland in the EU within 10 years.
- 43% believe the EU should enlarge to include more countries.
- 43% have heard of the EU's "EU Green Deal".
- 20% have heard of "Conference on the Future of the EU". (Admittedly I haven't).
- 33% feel that their voice is heard as a citizen of the EU.
- 35% agree that EU countries including Ireland should contribute more to the EU budget.
---
Where do you stand on these questions?
For me I oppose surrendering the veto on tax, and cautiously support Irish participation in EU defence cooperation, I support the EU Green Deal, oppose EU Enlargement, feel my voice is sometimes heard by the EU and sometimes not, oppose liberalisation of asylum law in the EU, and believe in a cautious trade policy between the EU and non EU countries in part to encourage domestic production of medical equipment and PPE.
