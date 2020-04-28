Poll: Irish attitudes to the EU

New poll on attitudes to the EU, from Red C, which reveals the nuances in Irish attitudes to the EU and its future,

The findings:

- 84% support EU membership.
- 17% support giving up the national veto on taxation.
- 49% support Irish participation EU defence and security cooperation.
- 35% believe the EU including Ireland should take in more refugees.
- 75% believe EU trade agreement are beneficial to Ireland.
- 26% believe there will be an EU-UK trade deal by 20th December 2020.
- 47% say the EU has handled Covid-19 well. I understand that 46% do not.
- 32% believe there will be a United Ireland in the EU within 10 years.
- 43% believe the EU should enlarge to include more countries.
- 43% have heard of the EU's "EU Green Deal".
- 20% have heard of "Conference on the Future of the EU". (Admittedly I haven't).
- 33% feel that their voice is heard as a citizen of the EU.
- 35% agree that EU countries including Ireland should contribute more to the EU budget.

---
Where do you stand on these questions?

For me I oppose surrendering the veto on tax, and cautiously support Irish participation in EU defence cooperation, I support the EU Green Deal, oppose EU Enlargement, feel my voice is sometimes heard by the EU and sometimes not, oppose liberalisation of asylum law in the EU, and believe in a cautious trade policy between the EU and non EU countries in part to encourage domestic production of medical equipment and PPE.
 


i wonder ?
 
For me I oppose surrendering the veto on tax

That will be gone by the end of the year...

The State is Bust now

If its any consolation we are not the only ones

Never fear Mama Merkel to the rescue

- EUROBONDS are the next Big Thing

- in return Berlin will decide who gets what

- the days of an independent economic policy are drawing to an end....

One ring to rule them all,
one ring to find them,
One ring to bring them all
and in the darkness bind them.
LOTR
 
Wonder what they think about the French and Germans denying their Italian EU friends vital medical supplies as hundreds of them were dying daily?
 
cunnyfunt said:
Wonder what they think about the French and Germans denying their Italian EU friends vital medical supplies as hundreds of them were dying daily?
i suppose you would have to know who bank roles them to know their views
 
Catahualpa said:
For me I oppose surrendering the veto on tax

That will be gone by the end of the year...

The State is Bust now

If its any consolation we are not the only ones

Never fear Mama Merkel to the rescue

- EUROBONDS are the next Big Thing

- in return Berlin will decide who gets what
Why will that happen? Berlin got very little of what it wanted in the last financial crisis.
 
cunnyfunt said:
Wonder what they think about the French and Germans denying their Italian EU friends vital medical supplies as hundreds of them were dying daily?
Comparing and contrasting the EU with the shambolic US response, then we have to conclude that the EU is doing very well.

In the US, the states squabbled with the Feds over equipment, and the President and Republican Party are now only talking about letting states go bankrupt, but granting immunity to businesses from prosecution if workers sue over unsafe conditions, and denying welfare benefits to workers who do not return to work in unsafe conditions.

And the EU has only a weak federal system, with a much smaller budget. Yet on the face of it there is much more mutuality and common purpose in Europe than in the "United" States.
 
Dame_Enda said:
New poll on attitudes to the EU, from Red C, which reveals the nuances in Irish attitudes to the EU and its future,

The findings:

- 84% support EU membership.
- 17% support giving up the national veto on taxation.
- 49% support Irish participation EU defence and security cooperation.
- 35% believe the EU including Ireland should take in more refugees.
- 75% believe EU trade agreement are beneficial to Ireland.
- 26% believe there will be an EU-UK trade deal by 20th December 2020.
- 47% say the EU has handled Covid-19 well. I understand that 46% do not.
- 32% believe there will be a United Ireland in the EU within 10 years.
- 43% believe the EU should enlarge to include more countries.
- 43% have heard of the EU's "EU Green Deal".
- 20% have heard of "Conference on the Future of the EU". (Admittedly I haven't).
- 33% feel that their voice is heard as a citizen of the EU.
- 35% agree that EU countries including Ireland should contribute more to the EU budget.

---
Where do you stand on these questions?

For me I oppose surrendering the veto on tax, and cautiously support Irish participation in EU defence cooperation, I support the EU Green Deal, oppose EU Enlargement, feel my voice is sometimes heard by the EU and sometimes not, oppose liberalisation of asylum law in the EU, and believe in a cautious trade policy between the EU and non EU countries in part to encourage domestic production of medical equipment and PPE.
I would be pretty much there too, maybe with differences here and there.

Tax is a tough one - we might consider tax "harmonisation" in return for debt mutualisation (Eurobonds). It is pretty clear that there is going to be a concerted international movement at G20 level to eliminate many tax inequalities, and also eliminate tax havens for gangsters and oligarchs. That will not be a bad thing for the world, and for Ireland.
 
The tax and defence questions require more nuance.
There's probably high support for participation in EU missions but suspicion of PESCO.
I'd guess that those who believe our corporation tax system is fair and sustainable are in a minority at this stage but the majority believe an EU-level solution will swing too far in the other direction.
 
Dame_Enda said:
//

- 17% support giving up the national veto on taxation.
//
I'm with the 83% majority on this.

I'd like to know more about the education and careers of those in the 17%.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Yes the European Movement is pro EU. But some of the findings in this poll are not in favour of further integration, and Red C are a respected pollster so I accept the results as bona fide.
I was polled in an EU attitudes poll last year.
To say the questions were loaded was an understatement.
By the end of it , even the pollster (it was done at the door) , a young American lad was laughing and agreeing with me.

There was a perfect example recently of just how polling companies load the questions , which caused a brief twitter storm -

www.broadsheet.ie

Amárach Research – Broadsheet.ie

Broadsheet is a satirical news and popculture website from Ireland, featuring original and credited material, updated every 15 minutes from 9am to 5pm GMT.
www.broadsheet.ie www.broadsheet.ie

Opinion polls are often used to lead opinion now , not reflect it .thats why there are so many of them and organisations like The European Movement pay for them IMO
 
owedtojoy said:
Comparing and contrasting the EU with the shambolic US response, then we have to conclude that the EU is doing very well.

In the US, the states squabbled with the Feds over equipment, and the President and Republican Party are now only talking about letting states go bankrupt, but granting immunity to businesses from prosecution if workers sue over unsafe conditions, and denying welfare benefits to workers who do not return to work in unsafe conditions.

And the EU has only a weak federal system, with a much smaller budget. Yet on the face of it there is much more mutuality and common purpose in Europe than in the "United" States.
The house of cards is gonna collapse..... more salty left tears.
 
cunnyfunt said:
The house of cards is gonna collapse..... more salty left tears.
Which House of Cards are you referring to?

The EU or the USA?

The EU has not covered itself in glory (it seldom does) but its approach to the economic effects of the coronavirus seems a more practical and systematic consensus-building process than that of the US, which is supposed to be one people.

The EU may fall short, but always has a good chance of muddling through the crisis. OTOH, the US seems to be blowing up into unforeseen conflicts of States vs Federal Government, and States vs States.

thehill.com

Cuomo jabs at McConnell over state bankruptcy: 'I dare you to do that'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday fumed over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's support for allowing states to declare bankruptcy amid the coronavirus, daring the GOP leader to pass a law allowing for states to do so.
thehill.com thehill.com
 
if we give up or lose our veto on taxation then we are in a defacto federal union. Of which i do not want to be part of. Freedom of movement and goods is amazing. But I don't want to be in a United States of Europe
 
owedtojoy said:
Which House of Cards are you referring to?

The EU or the USA?

The EU has not covered itself in glory (it seldom does) but its approach to the economic effects of the coronavirus seems a more practical and systematic consensus-building process than that of the US, which is supposed to be one people.

The EU may fall short, but always has a good chance of muddling through the crisis. OTOH, the US seems to be blowing up into unforeseen conflicts of States vs Federal Government, and States vs States.

thehill.com

Cuomo jabs at McConnell over state bankruptcy: 'I dare you to do that'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday fumed over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's support for allowing states to declare bankruptcy amid the coronavirus, daring the GOP leader to pass a law allowing for states to do so.
thehill.com thehill.com
Its muddling through as you call it , is the deferring of a decision of a full federal structure including fiscal union which was supposed to happen slowly , and be in place (or inevitable) before the voting public even realised.
The bureaucrats and Federalists have engaged in 30 years of mission creep in that regard , mainly because they know it has no popular democratic mandate.

The unforeseen Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 , followed by Covid 19 has demonstrated how unprepared for full federalisation including Fiscal union most countries populations are (often for wildly different reasons) despite the mission creep of the Euro (The one ring to bind them , if you will) .

A decision on full fiscal union cant be put off for much longer ,the markets will start picking off the weaker economies one by one (and Im sure your poster boy Soros will be amongst the biggest beneficiaries again) and most political parties (as against the "commission") know that agreeing to federalisation will
result in destruction at the polls (again for very different reasons).

Basically the dishonesty of the federalisation project is coming home to roost ....Im sure the EU will survive (unless Italy tumbles out of the Euro then all bets are off) but it will be as a far less important political institution with far less popular support (and Id ignore Irish opinions given the absolute lack of debate allowed or encouraged here)

And BTW , No matter what Trump will be gone in 5 years at most ......the US have 250 years of highly popular federalisation under its belt , the EU darent even use the term .....so notions that the EU is stronger than the US are laughable
 
cunnyfunt said:
Wonder what they think about the French and Germans denying their Italian EU friends vital medical supplies as hundreds of them were dying daily?
Do you even have a credible link to that or are you just parroting more tedious stupidity you've read on far right sites again?
 
cunnyfunt said:
Mr Partisan! Do what your good at, delete the post you loser.
Translation: no links because yes, I did just make that up.

I would lose personal abuse too.
 
