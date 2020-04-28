Poll: Irish attitudes to the EU

owedtojoy said:



The EU or the USA?



The EU has not covered itself in glory (it seldom does) but its approach to the economic effects of the coronavirus seems a more practical and systematic consensus-building process than that of the US, which is supposed to be one people.



The EU may fall short, but always has a good chance of muddling through the crisis. OTOH, the US seems to be blowing up into unforeseen conflicts of States vs Federal Government, and States vs States.



Its muddling through as you call it , is the deferring of a decision of a full federal structure including fiscal union which was supposed to happen slowly , and be in place (or inevitable) before the voting public even realised.The bureaucrats and Federalists have engaged in 30 years of mission creep in that regard , mainly because they know it has no popular democratic mandate.The unforeseen Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 , followed by Covid 19 has demonstrated how unprepared for full federalisation including Fiscal union most countries populations are (often for wildly different reasons) despite the mission creep of the Euro (The one ring to bind them , if you will) .A decision on full fiscal union cant be put off for much longer ,the markets will start picking off the weaker economies one by one (and Im sure your poster boy Soros will be amongst the biggest beneficiaries again) and most political parties (as against the "commission") know that agreeing to federalisation willresult in destruction at the polls (again for very different reasons).Basically the dishonesty of the federalisation project is coming home to roost ....Im sure the EU will survive (unless Italy tumbles out of the Euro then all bets are off) but it will be as a far less important political institution with far less popular support (and Id ignore Irish opinions given the absolute lack of debate allowed or encouraged here)And BTW , No matter what Trump will be gone in 5 years at most ......the US have 250 years of highly popular federalisation under its belt , the EU darent even use the term .....so notions that the EU is stronger than the US are laughable