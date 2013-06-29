Poll tracking and a poll of polls

Here's a graphical representation of the poll tracking from the start of 2013. It includes MRBI, RedC and Millward-Brown as well as a poll of polls.

Admittedly the poll of polls isn't perfect because MRBI don't run every month and they also count Greens separately. For my sanity I've included the Greens in the Others section for the Poll of Polls. It's starting from Feb as I can't find a Millward or MRBI from Jan.

I'll update it as required when new polls come out. If anyone could find MRBI or Millward polls from Jan or any MRBIs for March or April, or better yet suggest another statistically measured poll (i.e: No internet or radio polls) that would be awesome.


Red C Polls:



Millward-Brown Polls:


MRBI Polls:



Poll of Polls:

 
Disgraceful how well FFailure are doing despite all the carnage they have wrought on the nation.
 
Thanks Sync & Coles.

It's good to see posters putting in the effort to inform Readers.

More info & less yak yak makes P.ie a better site. :p
 
Ren84 said:
Disgraceful how well FFailure are doing despite all the carnage they have wrought on the nation.
The Anglo tapes are a timely reminder of the destruction the party brought on the nation.

What should be interesting is: who inflated the property bubble and on who's behalf?

Cui bono? Who profited?
 
owedtojoy said:
The Anglo tapes are a timely reminder of the destruction the party brought on the nation.

What should be interesting is: who inflated the property bubble and on who's behalf?

Cui bono? Who profited?
There friends who they used wine and dine them in the Galway tent every year.
 
Polls are grand for salesmen and no doubt they have a purpose and even some use, in political terms the only poll that matters is the Election, the rest smoke and mirrors for those unable to gauge the groundswell of opinion amongst the plebiscite and its consequence, notably polls are extolled by people who will be wearing a suit and despite an expensive education still need their hand held having never developed a natural grasp of realitiesfor the them a Poll is a pacifier (dummy tit)..
 
OP your industry and energy is to be admired, but is there any point in a poll of polls?
 
ergo2 said:
OP your industry and energy is to be admired, but is there any point in a poll of polls?
Sure, they're focused on in the UK and US because they should eliminate any biases in individual polls. Admittedly it works better there because you've got far more polls.
 
Sync said:
Sure, they're focused on in the UK and US because they should eliminate any biases in individual polls. Admittedly it works better there because you've got far more polls.
OK, noted. I admit it is over 50 years since i studied statistics, and that was in Irish in UCG. Gallop in USA was the only polling company

I can see the point in tracking a series of polls by the same company using the same methodology over a period of time.

However I think combining or averaging out polls taken in different ways may give skewed results.
 
Thanks for this, I've been hoping to find something like this for a while.

Also, a request to anyone interested in polling: could someone look at the numbers for undecideds/don't knows? It'd be great to get a similar graphical representation of these over the last few years...
 
Sync said:
Here's a graphical representation of the poll tracking from the start of 2013. It includes MRBI, RedC and Millward-Brown as well as a poll of polls.

Admittedly the poll of polls isn't perfect because MRBI don't run every month and they also count Greens separately. For my sanity I've included the Greens in the Others section for the Poll of Polls. It's starting from Feb as I can't find a Millward or MRBI from Jan.

I'll update it as required when new polls come out. If anyone could find MRBI or Millward polls from Jan or any MRBIs for March or April, or better yet suggest another statistically measured poll (i.e: No internet or radio polls) that would be awesome.


Red C Polls:



Millward-Brown Polls:


MRBI Polls:



Poll of Polls:

Interesting...few points....this would seem to point up that the only credible government is FF/FG. Consistently in the 52% range. SF steadily a few points ahead of Labour, whose haemorrhage would seem to have abated.
So what's likely to change in the near future...I would guess the fluctuation from FG to FF on the basis of the latter's somewhat slippery approach to the abortion debate, resulting in FG being "punished" to a degree for taking what seems to be a more firm line on the issue, which could be counterbalanced by Kenny's determination to tie the toxicity of the Anglo tapes back to the pigeon's loft of FF.
Then again, where are the pro life movement lobbyists going to go in their desire to damage FG...probalbly not to any organised political movement already in operation. They may elect some more contrary independents or damage FG support enough to lose them some marginal contests, but most likely not enough to affect the big picture.
Then again, the electorate may decide they've had it up to here with the big capitalist parties, and vote for SF, other Socialist minded runners or Labour (stifles giggle).
I'm not holding my breath though.
 
