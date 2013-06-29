Poll tracking and a poll of polls

Sync
Here's a graphical representation of the poll tracking from the start of 2013. It includes MRBI, RedC and Millward-Brown as well as a poll of polls.
Admittedly the poll of polls isn't perfect because MRBI don't run every month and they also count Greens separately. For my sanity I've included the Greens in the Others section for the Poll of Polls. It's starting from Feb as I can't find a Millward or MRBI from Jan.
I'll update it as required when new polls come out. If anyone could find MRBI or Millward polls from Jan or any MRBIs for March or April, or better yet suggest another statistically measured poll (i.e: No internet or radio polls) that would be awesome.
Red C Polls:
Millward-Brown Polls:
MRBI Polls:
Poll of Polls:
