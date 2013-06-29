Poll tracking and a poll of polls

Sync said:



Admittedly the poll of polls isn't perfect because MRBI don't run every month and they also count Greens separately. For my sanity I've included the Greens in the Others section for the Poll of Polls. It's starting from Feb as I can't find a Millward or MRBI from Jan.



I'll update it as required when new polls come out. If anyone could find MRBI or Millward polls from Jan or any MRBIs for March or April, or better yet suggest another statistically measured poll (i.e: No internet or radio polls) that would be awesome.





Red C Polls:







Millward-Brown Polls:





MRBI Polls:







Poll of Polls:



Interesting...few points....this would seem to point up that the only credible government is FF/FG. Consistently in the 52% range. SF steadily a few points ahead of Labour, whose haemorrhage would seem to have abated.So what's likely to change in the near future...I would guess the fluctuation from FG to FF on the basis of the latter's somewhat slippery approach to the abortion debate, resulting in FG being "punished" to a degree for taking what seems to be a more firm line on the issue, which could be counterbalanced by Kenny's determination to tie the toxicity of the Anglo tapes back to the pigeon's loft of FF.Then again, where are the pro life movement lobbyists going to go in their desire to damage FG...probalbly not to any organised political movement already in operation. They may elect some more contrary independents or damage FG support enough to lose them some marginal contests, but most likely not enough to affect the big picture.Then again, the electorate may decide they've had it up to here with the big capitalist parties, and vote for SF, other Socialist minded runners or Labour (stifles giggle).I'm not holding my breath though.