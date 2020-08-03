McSlaggart
Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all’: Alex Easton
The PSNI should either require officers to declare membership of the GAA or stop recording how many officers are in the Orange Order, a DUP MLA has said.
Apparently Alex Easton does not know that the GAA does not stop anyone from Joining.
