Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all’: Alex Easton

The PSNI should either require officers to declare membership of the GAA or stop recording how many officers are in the Orange Order, a DUP MLA has said.

Apparently Alex Easton does not know that the GAA does not stop anyone from Joining.