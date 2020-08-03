  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,489
Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all’: Alex Easton
The PSNI should either require officers to declare membership of the GAA or stop recording how many officers are in the Orange Order, a DUP MLA has said.


www.newsletter.co.uk

‘Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all’: Alex Easton

The PSNI should either require officers to declare membership of the GAA or stop recording how many officers are in the Orange Order, a DUP MLA has said.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk


Apparently Alex Easton does not know that the GAA does not stop anyone from Joining.
 


M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
42,489
McSlaggart said:
Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all’: Alex Easton
The PSNI should either require officers to declare membership of the GAA or stop recording how many officers are in the Orange Order, a DUP MLA has said.


www.newsletter.co.uk

‘Pose GAA question to PSNI officers or don’t ask at all’: Alex Easton

The PSNI should either require officers to declare membership of the GAA or stop recording how many officers are in the Orange Order, a DUP MLA has said.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk


Apparently Alex Easton does not know that the GAA does not stop anyone from Joining.
Click to expand...


Unfortunately he does know McS, but, his hatred and bigotry has clouded his judgement by not knowing the GAA is a sporting organisation recognised across the World including England and the USA whilst the OO is simply an anti Catholic so called "Christian" organisation which hates Catholicism.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
60,070
Does the GAA have a religious-test for membership? No. Does the OO? Yes. Not the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom