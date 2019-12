Sync said: Bit more info from the IT.







Now I'm not clear from her words if the board overruled the opinion that it's FFA or that they accept its FFA and just overruled the next steps.



Doesn't seem great either way. If the diagnosis is there it seems straight forward in law what the next steps are. Click to expand...

“Deputy, there are patients in hospitals across the country that might want various circumstances that they find themselves in, distressed, discussed here on the floor of the house, it hasn’t happened and it’s not going to happen now you’ve raised your point, you’ve made your point, you’re out of order, you’re out of order, you’re out of order ”



Alright Sean, calm down, we get it, the wimmin are talking about their rude bits again.

And if its that straight forward and she is getting no traction and is distressed about the condition she is in, where to next?If she wants to be named, requested it specifically, then its quite appropriate for her to be brought into it and named.Did the CC have the same reaction with Vicky Phelan being named and discussed? What about Emma Mhic Mhatuna?