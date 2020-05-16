Postbank to replace 12 million customer smartcards after employees steal master keys

Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master key' The Postbank is having to replace about 12-million bank cards at a cost of R1bn after a major security breach that exposes the personal data of millions of social-grant beneficiaries and other account holders.

The South African Postbank has to replace 12 million customer smartcards after employees stole the master keys for the system. The security breach put the personal data of millions of people at risk.The story is behind a paywall but it is quite significant given the cack-handed way that the FG government went about that whole public services card fiasco. While this was not a breach of the technology, (someone reverse engineering the smartcard or finding a vulnerability in the protocols or implementation), it is quite worrying that such a widely used system could be breached so completely and so easily. This isn't on the same level as a hack of Sky's system as the Postbank cards are apparently used for social welfare services. The focus on the FG Public Services Card was purely on the Data Protection/Privacy angle rather than the security and integrity of the system. Was the FG public services card subject to any security analysis by professionals?