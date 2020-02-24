Premier Li announces that China is lifting lockdowns to restart economic growth. Wise decision?

This was reported in Bloomberg subscription news today. There will be great pressure to return to work after brief COVD virus lockdowns in developing economies like China where a high proportion of wages are taken by necessities such as food and rent. A minority of the population in China,about 5% or 70 million people,live in bare subsistence poverty. The majority of Chinese workers work in small businesses, many of which would go out of business if the lockdowns continued much longer.

It seems the government is more concerned about economic disruption and a potentially deep economic depression in lockdowns than the risk of a renewal of COVD contagion in lifting lockdowns.

It seems that Chinese hospital capacity has expanded enough to treat COVD patients even if there is renewed contagion. The scale of contagion may be estimated based on reliable figures from Korea's massive testing of hundreds of thousands, in which about 3 to 4% of tests are positive,of which the death rate is 1%. So per million population, 30,000 to 40,000 test positive and 300 to 400 die. Applying the latter figures to China's 1400 million population gives total deaths of 420,000 to 560,000. The 1400 million population figure includes children who have a very high immunity to COVID. By comparison, normal annual death rates in China are roughly 1.1% of the population,or about 15 million a year.

It is impossible to estimate the health costs from massive economic disruption from continuing lockdowns but the costs are likely to be great. Life expectancies are usually worse in deep economic recessions, mental health of many is being affected by social isolation and loss of earnings cause great anxiety in China's threadbare welfare state. I believe the government made the right decision.