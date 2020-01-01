Primary principals call for 'temporary' suspension of Irish language requirements

The Irish Primary Principal's Network (IPPN) has called for the "temporary" suspension of the Irish language requirement for new teachers, arguing that foreign nationals can't meet the requirement.

Do you support this? I certainly don't. I am currently trying to learn Irish through Duolingo. While I am Irish, I take the view that it might actually be less difficult for someone to learn Irish if they are from some foreign countries where Romance languages (like French, Spanish, Italian etc.) are spoken as the languages are perhaps less different to the Irish language than English, notably in that they also have masculine/feminine words (English has none) and often have adjectives after the nouns (though with French this is not the case for emotions or colours).

Primary principals call for suspension of Irish language requirement rule

Temporary move may ease teacher supply 'crisis' – Irish Primary Principals Network
Why not just get fully qualified Irish teachers to teach 8 classes of 40 minutes a day. The other teachers can do class prep when their students are being taught.
 
The French adjectival principle allows for a very strictly defined set of adjectives which can precede the noun.

In English there is a hierarchy of adjectives. They range roughly from subjective to precise as they get close to the noun. Nobody would describe a car as a "green big vehicle". It will always be a "big green vehicle".

The closest adjective to the noun must be the most precise and is often functional. "Wooden salad bowl".
 
