Prince Harry and the Royal Soap Opera

Emily Davison

Jun 9, 2013
Apparently Prince Harry Windsor, otherwise known as the Duke of Sussex has decided he's not happy with the press, with being a royal, with the attention, with the criticism of his wife etc etc etc. So how come he and Meghan Markle otherwise known as the Duchess of Sussex don't just ride off into the sunset with their millions and live happily ever after.

www.independent.ie

Heir we go: What now for Meghan and Harry? - Independent.ie

It's just a few days into 2020 and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to leave their roles within the British royal family looks set already to be the royal story of the decade.
Why go half measures. If you're having such a hard life doing practically nothing, and wanting to do even less, while complaining about it, why not just sod off (to use modern day language). He's got 20 Million from Diana, 4 million from his Great Grandmother, Merkle's got 4 million. You gotta laugh at the message that they are now going to seek to be "financially independent" starting with 30 million of their own. Most of it unearned. Piers Morgan has been scathing

www.ok.co.uk

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle for 'ditching' royal duties

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a furious Twitter rant for "splitting from the Royal Family".
michael-mcivor

Oct 15, 2011
A lot to do with lady Di and the way she was killed-

This break-up will lead to serious accusations from Harry about the conduct of the Windsor family- that carry-on with the Andrew Royal was enough to say enough is enough-

With Charles about to climb on to the Game of Thrones with his lover he will need more than dragons to fight the Harry fire-
 
