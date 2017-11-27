Prince Harry to Marry!

Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
Yes folks its now Official

Prince Harry is to marry his girlfriend Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured together at the Invictus Games in September) have today revealed they are engaged after the Queen gave her grandson permission to marry the star in the week she celebrated her own 70th wedding anniversary. The couple, who revealed they were a couple a year ago after a six-month secret relationship, have chosen to announce they are getting married just before they spend their first proper Christmas together
Home | Daily Mail Online

Congratulations Harry!:cool:

- and Good Luck (youll need it!)

- oh and Meghan

Youll be as sick as parrots by the time this is all over Folks....:p
 


T

ThatsReasonable

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2017
Messages
373
you going to organise a street party for the big day?
 
G

Golden Phoenix

Well-known member
Joined
May 21, 2015
Messages
921
She's got herself a hot guy!

:D
 
tribade

tribade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
1,287
Why does he need Lizzie's permission to get married?
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
30,235
Twitter
No
Prepare some big house somewhere to received incoming missiles in the form of vomiting princesses hurling themselves around because they've just realised that behind the glitter they are brood mares.
 
G

Golden Phoenix

Well-known member
Joined
May 21, 2015
Messages
921
What date's the wedding?

I need to book a day's annual leave.
 
T

ThatsReasonable

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2017
Messages
373
Windowshopper

Windowshopper

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 14, 2011
Messages
8,704
Good luck to them but why is the marriage of a foreign prince a concern for an Irish site?
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,952
Markle? That has a slightly Jewish ring to it.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
Windowshopper said:
Good luck to them but why is the marriage of a foreign prince a concern for an Irish site?
Click to expand...
Part of Ireland is within the Royal Realm

Many people in Ireland follow the World's longest running Soap Opera

- The Windsors....:cool:
 
