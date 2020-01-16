Protest demands "house the Irish first"

Dame_Enda
About 50 protesters have halted building of social housing for 65 people in Mulhuddart. They want half the houses allocated to Irish people. Protesters say Fingal County Council is favouring non Irish people from outside the area in allocating social housing. The council denies this.
Is there an unfair allocation of housing to non Irish nationals? Are Irish people being discriminated against?
