Psychological impact on unionism of Northern Ireland 2 major cities having a "Nationalist" majority?

McSlaggart
- Dec 29, 2010
- 18,381
With Unionism in a fight to hold on to north and south Belfast. It strikes me as a major cultural shift in the identity of "northern Ireland" has already occurred. The Biggest parade in Belfast this year was rainbow not orange.
Their is other places with large unionist population such as Lisburn or Castleray which are important for shopping but I am unaware of any major impact that those places have in the wider culture / identity of northern Ireland.
The question for unionism is how does it respond to such a major shift in the cultural landscape of northern Ireland?
