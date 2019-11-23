Psychological impact on unionism of Northern Ireland 2 major cities having a "Nationalist" majority?

With Unionism in a fight to hold on to north and south Belfast. It strikes me as a major cultural shift in the identity of "northern Ireland" has already occurred. The Biggest parade in Belfast this year was rainbow not orange.

Their is other places with large unionist population such as Lisburn or Castleray which are important for shopping but I am unaware of any major impact that those places have in the wider culture / identity of northern Ireland.

The question for unionism is how does it respond to such a major shift in the cultural landscape of northern Ireland?
 


I can’t remember the last time a Unionist Politician bragged about being the Majority- it just not said anymore- it’s like a huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders and it’s Unionists who don’t want the border-poll to be held- their majority is gone- their bragging rights are gone - time will see the Unionist gone-
 
They might take to the hills and link up with other rural guerilla movements such as the Irish Countrywomen's Assocation, or the dreaded Macra Na Feirme. It'll be like Cuba all over again.
 
That could take a while. Like packing a parachute. Which she's also probably digging out of the old knicker drawer.
 
UUUUUh! Not sure about that, quite a number have their heads firmly buried in the sand. Some are trying to say that the pop growth on nat side is levelling off. But if this Bel Tel article is anything to go by, census 2021 will be a serious eye opener:

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Northern Ireland Catholic school population surges to record high - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

The divide between the number of Catholic and Protestant school children in Northern Ireland is at its widest ever, the latest figures have revealed.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
 
There's nothing new in any of this, but give it five minutes and you'll have the usual suspects on claiming

(a) that all the others are 'lapsed prods' and

(b) all the catholics will vote to stay in the union because they have state jobs or DLA (they're a bit like Schrodinger's immigrant who simultaneously takes your job and your social welfare at the same time).

Anyone with an eye to the future could see this coming from the late 1990's at least. The demographics have been inexorable and we all assumed that NI would spend the 2020's with an increasing CNR population and then voting population majority and that by the 2030's reunification would be on the cards.

Brexit, however, changed everything and does seem to have accelerated that process.

The problem for Unionists has always been, how do you keep the CNR majority happy in the Union? Here's a hint.... rioting over a flag in Belfast, acting the tool over parades and slagging off the Irish language isn't the answer.
 
I've seen the subtle change come about, where the DUP and other British groups are trying to garner support from Irish people.

The pushing of the idea that the consent of both communities is needed, before any changes to the status quo.

This shows the writing is on the wall, and being read very clearly, with a campaign being thought out to minimise it.

The Irish in the NE need to out the whole matter, and counter the games openly.
 
I see that Replacement Theory is getting another run out.
 
To be fair, its Irish government policy.

Clear as day that the Government are waiting out Unionism. likely, to minimise the changes that would otherwise be needed to accommodate.

The biggest spanner that Unionists could throw is to look for unity from a position of strength. Those days are getting small in number.

Sure I read an interview with a FF minister, a good few years ago, that stated that the Irish government were waiting until the Irish in the NE were around the 60% mark before they would wade in and push for unity.
 
Quite a beautiful Irony isnt it considering how the sectarian state was manufactured in the first place .. dont you think ;)

btw, what you're witnessing is actually called democracy .. of course you dont like it "now" when it works against you but such is life ole bean ...
 
Democracy catching up, that must really fuk with Unionist brains.

When they thought they had control :)
 
Seamy O’Brysóin has said he’d rather choke on his blood than live in a UI.
 
Well, if they'll give an expenses fiddling fornicating little fart like wee Jeffrey a title I reckon she's in with a great chance. She would probably already have one if the DUP had supported BJs last deal, but who knows, watch this space.

And in case there is anyone who is wondering what I'm blathering on about, here's a link:

www.telegraph.co.uk

MPs' expenses: Jeffrey Donaldson repays £555 claimed for pay-to-view films in hotel

Jeffrey Donaldson, a Democratic Unionist MP, has repaid hundreds of pounds after charging the taxpayer for the cost of watching dozens of pay-to-view films in London hotel rooms.
www.telegraph.co.uk
 
Nay, the questions is, how are you going to address your shocking use of English?
 
Yep, they really must miss the good ole days when they could keep the numbers down by denying the Taigs housing and jobs to ensure they emigrated ... but sure wasnt that what Brexit was all about for them.. a hard border, rid themselves of the GFA and make the place like 1950 again ..

hasnt quite worked out for them though :cool:
 
