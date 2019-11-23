Psychological impact on unionism of Northern Ireland 2 major cities having a "Nationalist" majority?

Observer B said:



Northern Ireland Catholic school population surges to record high - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk The divide between the number of Catholic and Protestant school children in Northern Ireland is at its widest ever, the latest figures have revealed. UUUUUh! Not sure about that, quite a number have their heads firmly buried in the sand. Some are trying to say that the pop growth on nat side is levelling off. But if this Bel Tel article is anything to go by, census 2021 will be a serious eye opener: Click to expand...

There's nothing new in any of this, but give it five minutes and you'll have the usual suspects on claiming(a) that all the others are 'lapsed prods' and(b) all the catholics will vote to stay in the union because they have state jobs or DLA (they're a bit like Schrodinger's immigrant who simultaneously takes your job and your social welfare at the same time).Anyone with an eye to the future could see this coming from the late 1990's at least. The demographics have been inexorable and we all assumed that NI would spend the 2020's with an increasing CNR population and then voting population majority and that by the 2030's reunification would be on the cards.Brexit, however, changed everything and does seem to have accelerated that process.The problem for Unionists has always been, how do you keep the CNR majority happy in the Union? Here's a hint.... rioting over a flag in Belfast, acting the tool over parades and slagging off the Irish language isn't the answer.