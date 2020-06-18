Pub reopenings without restaurants

The last minute postponement of reopenings of pubs without restaurants till August 10 seems very unfair to pubs that may have stocked up on a variety of draft beers that may go stale as well as small rural Ireland pubs that have been struggling for a decade. The blame for this lies with silly young people who ignore social distancing in pubs, so maybe the under 25 age groups should be denied entry.

Pubs without restaurants may still be able to reopen by providing a small amount of food that meets the legal definition of a "sustantial meal". Customers could be invoiced the minimum legal charge of eight euros for this meal on credit,but with payment delayed indefinitely, till Christmas nod and wink. The meal could be something that is permitted by regulations such as a takeway one euro McDonalds burger or a cheap supermarket packaged food such as ice cream or a slice of pie. Legal eagles on P.ie should give their opinion on the legal feasibility of this.