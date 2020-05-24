Publessness contagion in rural Ireland under Coronavirus safety rules

See Fáilte Ireland publishes guidelines for reopening pubs Property listings for many years show rural and small town pubs going for prices less than house prices. The Coronavirus safety rules for reopening pubs will accelerate the trend of rural pub sales, with many pubs closing as premises are converted to other uses.
In reopened pubs,extra staff will be needed to supervise the numbers on premises and queues for toilets and to serve as floor waiters and waitresses. The extra labour costs coupled with lack of space for customers will force many small pubs to close. The largest pubs,especially superpubs and pubs with the physical capacity to increase the size of premises, will increase market share.
For a great many rural Irish, the closing of their traditional local pubs will leave them publess in a blow to social life. A Swede remarked to me years ago that in the local pub in my west of Ireland village the elderly men,some in their eighties, had a good place to socialise. Travelling to a distant superpub won't have the same appeal.
