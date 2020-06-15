Derry med school must ensure equality: DUP MP The DUP’s Gregory Campbell has welcomed the ring-fencing of finance for a new medical school in Derry.

“We need to ensure that those applying for positions are more fully reflective of the population they hope to serve. Sadly, the public sector in many parts of Northern Ireland has been unrepresentative of the Protestant community and this has been particularly acute in the Londonderry and wider North West area.The fact is people who are highly qualified will leave highly paid jobs to take one at a lower rate requiring less skill to live in the "north west". Gregory needs to focus on the underachievement of sections of the state educational system. The issue is one that runs much deeper than the educational system but an underling culture relating to education. This can and should be addressed by everyone.