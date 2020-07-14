Public sector productivity undermined by lifetime job security?

Jack Welch,former CEO of giant conglomerate GE and highly respected management consultant in retirement argued for a 10% employee dismissal rate a year for optimal efficiency. While that rate may seem shocking to many, the opposite practice of government mandated,excessive job security including lifetime jobs can have serious consequences for economies.

Very expensive redundancy packages and government regulations have prevented dismissals and damaged many major economies. India and South Africa employ a majority of workers in the informal economy and Italy used to do so. Originally,South African job security was intended to secure jobs for whites in Apartheid and the result under the black government has been mass official unemployment among blacks. India has been unable to achieve its potential in large scale manufacturing,a disaster for its rapidly growing workforce. Italy is handicapped by an inability of family businesses to scale up. France's economy is productive but extreme difficulties with redundancies made employers paranoid about CVs and qualifications,causing mass unemployment among ethnic minorities who tend to have less qualifications than average.

The negative impact on these countrys' productivities comes from an inability to reduce workforces in recessions and cyclical downturns that amplify declines in productivity and profitability. Only Japan manages to cope despite its lifetime unemployment,though with the unpleasant solution of slashing workers' bonuses that constitute a high percentage of wages.

Another negative impact is that a significant percentage of workforces fail to keep up with the skills needed to stay productive,especially in manufacturing where automation and digitisation can be extremly disruptive to traditional production methods.

As for the public sector, lifetime job security can make employees complacent and slow to upskill. Complacency is evident in continual bungling such as the unforgivable cost overrun on the St James hospital. In addition to lifetime job security, if public sector workers are represented by agggressive trade unions as is the case in Ireland, their bargaining power for wages and working conditions can make excessive demands at the expense of taxpyers. Unlike the private sector,these demands will not result in redundancies or the bankruptcy of the employer.

In recessions, the full impact of the fall off in demand is taken by the private sector with big increases in unemployment while public sector employment remains stable. If public sector employment was cut as in the UK, that would make room for fiscal stimulus spending: cuts in taxes to low paid private sector workers who spend most of their incomes,increases in unemployment spending and increased spending on infrastructure. In Ireland, to maintain full employment in the public sector in recessions, the government traditionally guts infrastructure spending, even on housing despite the rising shortages, the opposite of what should happen.

It will likely take a politically radical action to remove lifetime employment from the politically powerful public sector. The Covid economic depression may provide the opportunity to do so when massive budget deficits need to be reversed again. Taxes on the the PAYE class are maxed out and there will be intense resistance to big jumps in LPT. PAYE taxes of about half on incomes above the average are hard to bear without the benefits of an advanced welfare state such as free health care,subsidised day care and plentiful social and affordable housing etc