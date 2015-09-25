Putin the Hero: Russia will save Syria

seabhcan
Vladimir Putin: Supporting Syrian regime only way to end war - Telegraph
Now that Ukraine is quietening down, Putin is building up his forces in Syria and the Russian military will end ISIS.
Its looking like he will make some kind of announcement in the UN next week.
In a 60 minutes interview on CBS in the US, he says
"And there is no other solution to the Syrian crisis than strengthening the effective government structures and rendering them help in fighting terrorism, but at the same time urging them to engage in positive dialogue with the rational opposition and conduct reform."
Will history judge Putin to be a hero?
