Putin the Hero: Russia will save Syria

Vladimir Putin: Supporting Syrian regime only way to end war - Telegraph

Now that Ukraine is quietening down, Putin is building up his forces in Syria and the Russian military will end ISIS.

Its looking like he will make some kind of announcement in the UN next week.

In a 60 minutes interview on CBS in the US, he says

"And there is no other solution to the Syrian crisis than strengthening the effective government structures and rendering them help in fighting terrorism, but at the same time urging them to engage in positive dialogue with the rational opposition and conduct reform."

Will history judge Putin to be a hero?
 


Time will tell.

Personally I couldn't care less which country gets to obliterate ISIS.
That end justifies all means.
 
gerhard dengler said:
Time will tell.

Personally I couldn't care less which country gets to obliterate ISIS.
That end justifies all means.
It may be a vanity project for him, but I don't care what his motives are. I'm fine with the idea of the obliteration of ISIS.
 
I must say I find it hard to maintain an interest in anything south of Athens , but whatever the rights and wrongs of this , this war needs to end, so if the Russians want to roll over Syria and hand it back to Assad , its the lesser evil now.
 
A true statesman. Whilst the world stands by and watches men, women and children being burned, tortured, drowned, beheaded, thrown off tall buildings etc.. by the evil that is Isis this man and his great nation are going to take the fight all the way to these head chopping savages. The UN, the US, the UK have all failed in these peoples hour of need.

There isn't a sane person on the planet that wouldn't wish the Russian army well in the next while. Let's wipe this virus off the face of the earth for all humanity.
 
Putin's plan is for Russia to stabilise Syria, and for Washington to clean up the mess that exists in Iraq.

Meanwhile in Washington, it seems that Obama's expert on ISIS has resigned, over dissatisfaction with regard to the level of support he has been given.


Bloomberg : Obama's IS war czar stepping down

The timing of Allen’s departure could not be worse for the Obama administration. The incoming Marine Corps Commandant, Lieutenant General Robert Neller, testified last month that the war is at a “stalemate.” Last week, the head of the U.S. Central Command, General Lloyd Austin, testified that of the 54 Syrian rebels trained and equipped by the U.S. military, only “4 or 5” were still in the fight. And now the Pentagon is investigating allegations by dozens of intelligence analysts that their reporting on the progress in the war effort was altered before being given to top officials.

U.S. officials familiar with Allen's decision say he has been frustrated with White House micromanagement of the war and its failure to provide adequate resources to the fight. He unsuccessfully tried to convince the administration to allow U.S. tactical air control teams to deploy on the ground to help pick targets for air strikes in Iraq. Allen also tried several times to convince the White House to agree to Turkish demands for a civilian protection zone in Syria, to no avail. Nonetheless, administration officials stress that Allen's decision to leave his post was motivated mainly by the health of his wife, who suffers from an auto-immune disorder.
Finding someone to take the job won’t be easy. Just before he became Obama’s lead official in the fight against the Islamic State, Allen wrote an op-ed article in which he called the group a “clear and present danger to the U.S.” and said it “must be destroyed” quickly, using capabilities and power only the U.S. can bring to bear. Just over one year later, the president has yet to commit to a real plan to “degrade and destroy” the Islamic State, as he has repeatedly said is his goal. Until that changes, Allen’s replacement will face the same ro******************************************s that he did, and the war against the Islamic State will continue to flounder.
Obama's isis czar steps down as mission falls apart

Obama is fiddling.
 
lightsabre said:
At least Putin articulates his goal unlike the West who does not have a policy, only a slogan, 'Assad must go'.

When it comes to the question of who should replace Assad the vague response is moderate rebels. In the absence of any genuine secular, democratic opposition the term moderate has been broadened to include AQ and other such Islamic militant fanatics. These 'moderate rebels', most of whom are foreigners, do not even attempt to hide their intentions of turning Syria into yet another Islamic hellhole governed under a brutal medieval Sharia law.
The Saudis are behind this. They fund and arm ISIS with US made weapons. They bribe western politicians to support the policy, and they were behind the US and UK's attempts to bomb Assad.

I hope Russia doesn't stop in Syria.
 
Crazy horse 6 said:
A true statesman. Whilst the world stands by and watches men, women and children being burned, tortured, drowned, beheaded, thrown off tall buildings etc.. by the evil that is Isis this man and his great nation are going to take the fight all the way to these head chopping savages. The UN, the US, the UK have all failed in these peoples hour of need.

There isn't a sane person on the planet that wouldn't wish the Russian army well in the next while. Let's wipe this virus off the face of the earth for all humanity.
Really, yet if it were American ground forces going to retake Syria you would be screeching 'imperialism' at anyone who posted.
 
seabhcan said:
The Saudis are behind this. They fund and arm ISIS with US made weapons.
What U.S. weapons?

Are you seriously suggesting that Russia invades a middle eastern state to initiate regime change?

I detect a strong proponent of hypocrisy in the atmosphere of this thread...
 
seabhcan said:
Vladimir Putin: Supporting Syrian regime only way to end war - Telegraph

Now that Ukraine is quietening down, Putin is building up his forces in Syria and the Russian military will end ISIS.

Its looking like he will make some kind of announcement in the UN next week.

In a 60 minutes interview on CBS in the US, he says

"And there is no other solution to the Syrian crisis than strengthening the effective government structures and rendering them help in fighting terrorism, but at the same time urging them to engage in positive dialogue with the rational opposition and conduct reform."

Will history judge Putin to be a hero?
About as likely a Joan Burton winning the Rose of Tralee.
 
rainmaker said:
What U.S. weapons?

Are you seriously suggesting that Russia invades a middle eastern state to initiate regime change?

I detect a strong proponent of hypocrisy in the atmosphere of this thread...
Haha, Rainmaker talking about hypocrisy. I've heard it all now :D
 
seabhcan said:
Vladimir Putin: Supporting Syrian regime only way to end war - Telegraph

Now that Ukraine is quietening down, Putin is building up his forces in Syria and the Russian military will end ISIS.

Its looking like he will make some kind of announcement in the UN next week.

In a 60 minutes interview on CBS in the US, he says

"And there is no other solution to the Syrian crisis than strengthening the effective government structures and rendering them help in fighting terrorism, but at the same time urging them to engage in positive dialogue with the rational opposition and conduct reform."

Will history judge Putin to be a hero?
Although I massively suspect his motives I believe he is right. The fact is this war needs to be ended and I'd rather a secular thug in charge than the lunacy that is ISIS. Hopefully it is done with a short sharp shock and as many of these crazies as possible are wiped out.
 
rainmaker said:
What U.S. weapons?

Are you seriously suggesting that Russia invades a middle eastern state to initiate regime change?

I detect a strong proponent of hypocrisy in the atmosphere of this thread...
The US invaded Japan and Germany to initiate regime change - I supported that as those countries were attacking their neighbours. They invaded Iraq in 1991, again, good call. In 2003, bad call.

Saudi Arabia is a fascist regime that is behind much of the chaos in the middle east. That needs to be fixed.
 
rainmaker said:
What U.S. weapons?

Are you seriously suggesting that Russia invades a middle eastern state to initiate regime change?

I detect a strong proponent of hypocrisy in the atmosphere of this thread...
At least we dont see ISIS shooting down many aircraft with advanced SAM systems that are capable or reaching civilian aircraft height like russia supplied to terrorists in East Ukraine.
 
lightsabre said:
You do appreciate there is a difference between invading a country to impose regime change and being invited by the government of a country to help it regain law and order.
Invited by the dictator you mean. Saudi's were invited by government of Yemen to help it gain back control. You support that also I gather?
 
