PwC Ordered To pay $625m Over Bank Collapse

way to go US FDIC!
the big four will finally be held accountable for their reckless role in auditing of banks and other financial institutions. It's time for the Irish regulator to follow suit here in Ireland.
https://www.ft.com/content/3fbe9058-7e29-11e8-8e67-1e1a0846c475
