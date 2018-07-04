PwC Ordered To pay $625m Over Bank Collapse

YouKnowWhatIMeanLike said:



the big four will finally be held accountable for their reckless role in auditing of banks and other financial institutions. It's time for the Irish regulator to follow suit here in Ireland.



FunkyBoogaloo said: Delighted!



I was oft chastised for criticising these fools after the collapse and how they still manage to get work from the state.



Same goes for all the other big accounting firms.

Ya we had lots of hand wringing and finger wagging but nothing else from the establishment to hold these fly by night cowboys to account for the bullshït auditing, their work amounted to no more than a wink wink keep this circus going. All we get from most commentators is the chorus of we are where we are, the auditors has committed an act of fraud and produced a bogus report telling the Cowen Government all is good. They screwed us over as much as fingers seanie drum and co.However the social welfare with all the might of the state will go after citizens for a few quid over and above. We the people are in debt for billions and nothing to show for it, at least Greece had the Olympics and won the European championship to show for their debt.