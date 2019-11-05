Quantum Mechanics and a Century of lies. How Nonsense has Triumphed in our Education system

“Where common sense and intuition failed, we (the relativists) had to create a new form of intuition based upon abstract (idea only/not physical) uncommon sense...". -Leonard Susskind Click to expand...

As you read this post, consider the possibility that you are not reading this post. Imagine that there are many realities where new worlds are created in parallel, that each action has alternative actions. Although this mind experiment defies all known logic its whats been taught in some of the worlds top universities like Stanford as science.Beautiful equations are termed such because their values are natural numbers (close to 1) as opposed to been fine tuned (very small or very large numbers).. The pursuit of beauty in mathematics has determined much of our understanding (or misunderstanding ) of nature, the universe etc.Theoretical physicists, have described new realities to fit this pursuit of beauty. They claim something without mass or size like an electron can exist as matter and waves (a non entity deemed a duality) despite the inability to observe or isolate it. Neutrinos, quarks, gluons, photons and many other sub atomic particles all fall into this category,From some basic research I've concluded what my bullsh*t meter was already telling me.. these so called intellectual elites are scam artists who baffle people with abstract mathematics and vritual reality. Young minds dont stand a chance. and so the cult of quantum is growing.Here are some quotes the Gods of quantum said (quite likely in their sober state which makes it worse) I'll let you decide.Throughout the thread I've presented the work of Ken Wheeler whose expertise in ancient Platonic logic gives us clear rational argument and explanation. Obviously his approach to common sense conflicts with absolute nonsense our universities and colleges are pushing on people untrained in critical thinking. Tongue twisters and double speak have become the norm.The only beauty I see is in their own destruction as they attempt to explain simplex phenomenon for which they do not know whilst ammeter scientists may well do. Peer review is a joke, which involves nothing but mutual back scratching.Sadly too many people cannot think and depend on so called experts for opinion on just about everything.