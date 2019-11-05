Quantum Mechanics... Eloquent Beauty or a Century of lies???

Armchair Activist
As you read this post, consider the possibility that you are not reading this post. Imagine that there are many realities where new worlds are created in parallel, that each action has alternative actions. Although this mind experiment defies all known logic its whats been taught in some of the worlds top universities like Stanford as science.
Beautiful equations are termed such because their values are natural numbers (close to 1) as opposed to been fine tuned (very small or very large numbers).. The pursuit of beauty in mathematics has determined much of our understanding (or misunderstanding ) of nature, the universe etc.
Theoretical physicists, have described new realities to fit this pursuit of beauty. They claim something without mass or size like an electron can exist as matter despite the inability to observe or isolate it. Neutrinos, quarks, gluons, photons and many other sub atomic particles all fall into this category,
