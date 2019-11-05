Quantum Mechanics... Eloquent Beauty or a Century of lies???

owedtojoy said:



The guy who (literally) wrote the book on the modern Theory of Light (Quantum ElectroDynamics, or QED) was Richard Feynman, usually considered the greatest 20th century physicist after Einstein (arguably). Luckily, he was a legendary communicator of science, and some videos of him are on the net.



He published some lectures in book form as "QED: The Strange Theory of Light and Matter". I found this on the web, which I will watch myself



I recommend the video ... around 21:00 Feynman goes into a long explanation about understanding the theory. He says "The students don't understand it, I don't understand it .... but it is the way Nature works." He says "If you can't accept it, that's too bad." You might guess he was from New York.Quantum Mechanics is a mathematical "formalism" for describing what goes on at the sub-atomic particle level, where "Classical" physics breaks down. It is basically an accounting system, making sure everything works and is predictable. So far (afaik) no exceptions have been found where it does not work.Newton's Theory of Gravity had mathematical equations to describe how large masses and projectiles work together. But no one knew how "Gravity" worked .. what was the essence of Gravity? Why did such a force exist? Einstein, of course, answered that with General Relativity, and we know now there are no space and time, but space-time, and matter warps space-time to create the effect called Gravity.General Relativity was able to make predictions that Newton's Theory could not (e.g. time dilation near large masses). No such Theory has been yet found that could generalise Quantum Mechanics and make verifiable predictions. Perhaps one does not exist. Many for looked for "hidden variables" in the theory, but if they are there, they are very complex.