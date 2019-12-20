Question for FG/FF supporters

Dear party supporters
Do you mind telling me why anybody should vote for your parties based on the state of the health service?
You have been involved in every government in this state as the major party. Only once did you not have finance
I appreciate that the health service is still way better than it was before the Celtic tiger started .
I am a teacher so hardly qualified to work out what's wrong with the service overall but I am outraged by the following
Kids not getting speech therapy at a crucial time in their lives
Waiting lists bugger than the UK despite variance in population
Cancer patients getting worse treatment because of no insurance.
The same applies to those with arthritis who are often just given neurifin if they have no access to a consultant
I'm pretty certain most of my facts are spot on.
Why oh why should we give you four more years based on the above ??
 


If the state of the health service is the only criterion, there is no party worth voting for. FG had a plan to introduce a universal insurance based scheme but found it was unaffordable. FF brought in the HSE to consolidate administration of health services, enough said. All of the parties have proposals for universal demand led access but they all intend using the magic money tree to finance them because being honest would mean telling people that their plans are unaffordable. The best we can hope for are incremental improvements by centralising more services between elections.
 
You are correct, the health service is an absolute shambles and needs drastic reform to deal with an aging population.
But you fail to acknowledge the excellent care that many patients get while in the system.
What health minister will do whats necessary???
So what's on offer from the others?
You know right well that no party will have the guts to take on the health unions as no party will get anywhere near an over all majority for some time.
Lab will be far too small, SF have an abysmal record in NI if you look at the state of the health service there and the Indos are far too fragmented.
 
