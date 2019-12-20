Question for FG/FF supporters

Dear party supporters

Do you mind telling me why anybody should vote for your parties based on the state of the health service?

You have been involved in every government in this state as the major party. Only once did you not have finance

I appreciate that the health service is still way better than it was before the Celtic tiger started .

I am a teacher so hardly qualified to work out what's wrong with the service overall but I am outraged by the following

Kids not getting speech therapy at a crucial time in their lives

Waiting lists bugger than the UK despite variance in population

Cancer patients getting worse treatment because of no insurance.

The same applies to those with arthritis who are often just given neurifin if they have no access to a consultant

I'm pretty certain most of my facts are spot on.

Why oh why should we give you four more years based on the above ??