Quick tests for selection of applicants for the most sought after university departments

Teachers' pet Leaving cert marks may give an unfair advantage for university places. An acquaintance who was completely underestimated by his teachers because of a seeming indifference to instruction in his secondary school ended up as their star student in public exams in Northern Ireland.



So the most sought after university departments should introduce some tests to verify teachers' high LC marks. Interviews by a panel of interviewers are used in Oxford university arts courses to select applicants, with questions that force applicants to think creatively and outside the box. Of course,interviewers need to be perceptive to select the best applicants.



For applicants in law,a complicated hypothetical case could be presented to test logical reasoning ability in a series of multiple choice tests on the case. A brief essay test and a brief interview could test for communication skills important in the legal profession.



In actuarial science,electrical engineering and physics which require an extreme ability at maths, an ability to solve a few difficult calculus questions should suffice.In other sciences including medicine,brief tests of creativity could be devised for science subjects in the LC such as biology,chemistry and physics.