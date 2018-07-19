Racist, apartheid Israel?

ShoutingIsLeadership said: I disagree with your point about justification, but a very reasonable post. Click to expand...

If anything, Israel should realise just how much ammunition this gives its opponents.



Probably doesn't care, though.

Fair enough. That's understandable, but included as useful background toviews in the issue of Israel generally. It's not entirely relevant to the topic at hand other than to demonstrate how this action has changed my view if IsraelWell yes, I think that's the important thing here. They don't care and, for the most part, they don't have to. Looking to international relations I think Israel has been slightly unfairly targeted in terms of undue focus on their actions while complete disregard for similar of worse behaviour elsewhere. I think this has a hand in developing the situation where something like this can happen. The isolation of Israel internationally (outside the US) leads to a situation whereby they're immune from the advice of a reasonable friend and intent on looking after themselves, and so taking every more drastic action in order to do it.That's not to pass the blame, it rests almost entirely with the likes of Netanyahu, who has always been a fundamentalist, but it's taking Israel and Zionism to a zenith beyond what reasonable people could be comfortable with in respect to modern historical events, such as Apartheid.