Racist, apartheid Israel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-44881554

Israel's parliament has passed into law a controversial bill that defines the country as an exclusively Jewish state.

The "Jewish nation state" bill downgrades Arabic as an official language and says advancing Jewish settlement is a national interest.

It also states that the "whole and united" Jerusalem is its capital.

Israeli Arab MPs condemned the legislation but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised it as a "defining moment".

Thoughts?
 


Scumbags
 
The world is going down the sh!tter with an age of hate evolving which is promoted on these pages and elsewhere ad nauseum.

Having a reckless fool in the White House surrounded by enablers who views everything through a narrow prism of money and transaction isn't a help either.

Look at Brexit as an example. Trump simply views it in terms of economics and transaction. None of the rest of the much more important issues is of any interest to him.

So he'll encourage the UK to gamble and play hard ball and quit and there are enough people in the UK who seem willing to follow...

The consequences are of no interest to him... just as long as America can bully its way around the world in the aftermath...

Pootin and Trump have a lot in common - divide and conquer while slagging off the UN, NATO, WTO etc.

And Israel is only emboldened by this new environment.
 
Heard it this morning, Netanyahu is out of control. I'm sure many of the usual suspects will be along to condemn it the way they do Saudi Arabia etc, just to be consistent like!
 
I'd like to see a defence of this law, as I just can't see one. If a law like this had been passed in 1930s Germany...
 
Israel have been no angels when it comes to their treatment of Palestinians, there's no point denying that. There's also no value in having a debate in the issue without recognising the turbulent history of both sides, the Palestinians are no angels either, and seem to have been, for a long time and possibly still, both willing and unwilling pawns in a much greater issue between other Arab states and Israel.

There has been deplorable action on both sides. Israel has always been heavy handed, and given their position in the Middle East that has, regrettably, been justified... to my mind at least.

Settlements are something I've never been happy about, but this goes way beyond what is even mildly uncomfortable to completely unacceptable. It's not something any fair minded person who is in any way sympathetic to the unique situation Israel is in could defend or justify.
 
I disagree with your point about justification, but a very reasonable post.

If anything, Israel should realise just how much ammunition this gives its opponents.

Probably doesn't care, though.
 
The equivalent of this would be if Ireland declared that only Gaelic Catholics have the right of self-determination in Ireland.
 
They don't care....they have made that very clear with its insatiable appetite for land and power, and also when it has just enshrined an Apartheid bill that officially defines israel as the national homeland of solely the jewish people.
 
Jews are heading for less than 50%. The graph is only going one way.

This is why the law was passed.

The unemployed and low income people are breeding like rabbits. Most of them are not Jews.
 
Fair enough. That's understandable, but included as useful background to my views in the issue of Israel generally. It's not entirely relevant to the topic at hand other than to demonstrate how this action has changed my view if Israel significantly.

If anything, Israel should realise just how much ammunition this gives its opponents.

Probably doesn't care, though.
Well yes, I think that's the important thing here. They don't care and, for the most part, they don't have to. Looking to international relations I think Israel has been slightly unfairly targeted in terms of undue focus on their actions while complete disregard for similar of worse behaviour elsewhere. I think this has a hand in developing the situation where something like this can happen. The isolation of Israel internationally (outside the US) leads to a situation whereby they're immune from the advice of a reasonable friend and intent on looking after themselves, and so taking every more drastic action in order to do it.

That's not to pass the blame, it rests almost entirely with the likes of Netanyahu, who has always been a fundamentalist, but it's taking Israel and Zionism to a zenith beyond what reasonable people could be comfortable with in respect to modern historical events, such as Apartheid.
 
The Israeli perspective:

https://forward.com/opinion/israel/194963/why-recognizing-israel-as-jewish-state-is-key-to-p/

"... To accept the Jewish state is to create the minimal conditions for an end to the conflict. It is to signal to the Palestinian factions, divisions, functionaries and public, as well as the whole global pro-Palestinian machine, that the era of “resistance” is reaching its end.

Both sides know it, and always have. Indeed, since the very beginning of the Zionist enterprise, rejection of the “Jewish state” idea — whether Jewish in character, in purpose, religiously or demographically, or any other reasonable definition— has always been the real core of the problem.

It was the core of the problem when murderous Arab mobs began attacking unarmed Jewish civilians in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, culminating in the slaughter of the Jewish community in Hebron in 1929.

It was the core of the conflict when the Arab states rejected United Nations Resolution 181 in November 1947, calling for the partition of the land into an “Arab state” and a “Jewish state” — the latter expression appearing over 30 times — leading to the 1948 War of Independence, in which Arab states that didn’t even share a border with Israel felt a need to send their armies to kill the usurping Jews.

It was the core of the conflict when, in 1964 — three years before Israel occupied the West Bank — the Palestine Liberation Organization was founded, declaring the illegality of partition and of Israel itself, with the aim of “elimination of Zionism in Palestine” through “armed struggle.” Thus Yasser Arafat became the godfather of modern terrorism.

It was the core of the conflict when, in 1967, following the failed attempt to destroy Israel in the Six Day War, the Arab leaders issued the infamous “three No’s of Khartoum” — no peace, no recognition, no negotiations with Israel — and when, in 1974, Arafat announced in Cairo his “phased plan” to destroy Israel in stages.

It was the core of the problem when, after the 1993 Oslo Accords were supposed to bring a gradual path to peace, Arafat’s newly constituted Palestinian Authority continued to support and fund terrorist groups, preach hatred rather than peace in the classrooms, transform the refugee camps into armed compounds filled with improvised explosive devices and launch a horrific campaign of suicide bombings in the mid-1990s.

It was the core of the problem when, in the 2001 talks in Taba, Arafat rejected a peace plan from President Clinton that would have given the Palestinians a sovereign state on nearly all the land in the West Bank and Gaza, and instead launched the second intifada, causing thousands of pointless deaths on both sides.

It was the core of the problem when, in 2010, Benjamin Netanyahu called Mahmoud Abbas’s bluff and implemented the first-ever freeze in settlement construction for a period of 10 months. The result? Abbas waited until the freeze was almost expired before coming to the table — proving that the conflict was never really about settlements, after all.

And it is the core of the conflict today, when it appears Abbas has rejected every single proposal put forth by Secretary of State John Kerry that involves any recognition of the legitimacy of Israeli concerns — whether demographic, heritage or security.

Rejection of the Jewish state has always been the core of the conflict. It’s worth noting that those Arab leaders who made significant gestures toward ending rejection — like Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Jordan’s King Hussein — were able to reach peace agreements with Israel in the blink of an eye. It was never Israel that stood in the way of peace.

Rejectionism is the problem, nothing else. Unless, of course, you believe that rejectionism is, in its essence, justified — that all the hatred, all the boycotts, all the violence against Israeli children and civilians, is all a “natural response” to the original sin of “occupation,” meaning of Israel itself. That 1948 justifies it all. If this is what you believe, then say so. But speak not of settlements, and do not pretend to have peaceful aims..."

Read more: https://forward.com/opinion/israel/194963/why-recognizing-israel-as-jewish-state-is-key-to-p/
 
once a party/coalition of parties has the majority of the parliament anything is possible.Did not the Nationalist Socialists party in coalition in Germany also have a majority to pass the "Aryan Laws" that imposed apartheid in Germany.The League of Nations was a toothless body just as UN is today.Democracy once it is a form of govt and people freely elect their representatives in Parliament , then the govt can impose Fascist laws because it has been fairly elected.
 
So you support the massive discrimination against "Arab Israelis" going back to 1948 both de lege and de facto forgetting about the "occupied territories"? The Palestinian National Liberation movement has never been weaker and this is why the Zionists are being more open.
 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_federal_election,_March_1933

They only had 288 out of 647 seats.

He had the help of others such as the Catholic Centre party. Most of them joined the CDU after the war.
The founding members of the CDU consisted primarily of former members of the Centre Party, German Democratic Party, German National People's Party, and German People's Party.
Click to expand...
 
Zionist discourse in Palestine is generally ignored in the mainstream media in the West and a lot of it's actions get passed over because people are terrified of appearing "anti-Semitic". The Zionist colonial project has always been far worse than South African Apartheid for the indigenous Palestinians- it didn't start being nasty in 1967 or 1977 or whatever other date people want to choose. If you support actually existing Zionism than you are deeply racist. I think given your intelligence that your supposed anti-racism on other threads has to be now seen by anyone with an IQ north of 100 as being motivated by other factors than concern for "people of colour".
 
Well wasn't that exactly the point of Articles 2 and 3 in practice if not in intent ?
 
