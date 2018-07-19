Racist, apartheid Israel?

ShoutingIsLeadership
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2011
- Messages
- 49,856
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-44881554
Israel's parliament has passed into law a controversial bill that defines the country as an exclusively Jewish state.
The "Jewish nation state" bill downgrades Arabic as an official language and says advancing Jewish settlement is a national interest.
It also states that the "whole and united" Jerusalem is its capital.
Israeli Arab MPs condemned the legislation but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised it as a "defining moment".
Thoughts?
Israel's parliament has passed into law a controversial bill that defines the country as an exclusively Jewish state.
The "Jewish nation state" bill downgrades Arabic as an official language and says advancing Jewish settlement is a national interest.
It also states that the "whole and united" Jerusalem is its capital.
Israeli Arab MPs condemned the legislation but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised it as a "defining moment".
Thoughts?