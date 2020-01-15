Raed Salah, Muslim Spiritual leader and citizen of Israel, jailed.

Golah veNekhar
Raed Salah who is a bit of a character but is widely respected across the entire spectrum of Palestinian society for his tireless work on many fronts is deeply hated by the colonial authorities and for his breathing life back into many indigenous Palestinians within the Green Line and his protection of Muslim and Christian holy sites. The movement he led, the Islamic Movement in Israel- Northern Branch was banned in 2015 for "incitement" or as many believe it's efforts to convert Jews to Islam which is illegal in the colonial State but which he sees as the solution to the situation. He generally sees armed struggle as being counter-productive though he acknowledges that he has ties of blood and Religion with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Palestine in Gaza and the West Bank.
"An Israeli court in Haifa has sentenced prominent political leader Raed Salah to 28 months in prison, after he was convicted last November of "incitement."
Salah is a Palestinian citizen of Israel and resident of Umm al-Fahm, a town south of the city of Haifa. He was the head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, which was banned by Israel in 2015.
Haifa's magistrate's court accused Salah of “incitement to terrorism” in speeches he made during protests in July 2017 against the installation of metal detectors at the outer gates of Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Salah quoted verses from the Quran and the hadiths, a collection of the sayings of Muhammad, the prophet.
Palestinian protests led the Israeli forces to dismantle the metal detectors after almost two weeks.....
......Khaled Zabarqa, Salah’s lawyer, told Middle East Eye that Salah will hand himself in to the Israeli authorities on 25 March at al-Jalameh prison, near Haifa, to serve 17 months. The court has issued an 11 month suspended sentence for time served.
Zabarqa said that Salah refused to appeal the court's decision and that his client knows that his was a critical case.
“We refused to appeal as we did not want to allow an Israeli court to interpret the Quranic verses and the Prophet Muhammad hadiths used by Sheikh Raed in his speeches," Zabarqa said.
"We refuse to let an Israeli court decide our thinking, reasoning and understanding as we do not see the Israeli judicial system as objective and unbiased,” Zabarqa said...."
