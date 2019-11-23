'Rally for Peace on Earth – Against the Politics of Hatred (SARF)' Dublin 14th December v's Pro Democracy Rally Dublin 14th December !!!

Catahualpa

I see those against Freedom of Expression have organised a Counter Demo in Dublin on the 14th December

see - [Dublin] Rally for Peace on Earth - Against the Politics of Hatred (SARF) - Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign

to try and overshadow those who will be protesting against Flanagan's Plan to limit dissent under the guise of 'Hate Speech' Laws.

This lot will be meeting up outside Leinster House at 1pm

EDIT - we the PDR be outside the same place at the same time!

I recall the violent attacks carried out by the Terrorist organisation ANTIFA on Peter O'Loughlin and hapless individuals on O'Connell St in February 2016 under the guise of an 'anti Racism' rally at the Spire.

Are the Garda Siochana prepared for Trouble on the day to stop a repeat of those disgraceful scenes?

Would not be surprised if both are banned under the pretext of 'Public Order'

- which of course would be a victory for those who oppose Freedom of Expression.
 
Last edited:


Jack Walsh

Man up you snowflake, you lot are a disgrace to fascism.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

In the UK, Palestine supporters are often the targets of these Hate Speech laws, on the guise of fighting 'anti semitism'. They should be careful what they wish for.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

The organization behind the march are "Solidarity Against Racism and Fascism" and NOT the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (who I have problems with).
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

You're in favour of hate crime?
 
cobhguy

Same old lies again because you can't come up with a rational argument why people should be forced to listen to hatred and vile abuse.
 
cobhguy

No the internet, means now some have no choice but to see and here it.

We don't have hate speech laws we have incitement laws.
 
Catahualpa

Then switch it off!

I believe you can 'block' people online these days.

All this sort of thing is comprehensively covered in current Legislation

There is absolutely no need to bring in further restrictions on the Right to Expression by Irish Citizens in their own Country!

Prohibition of Incitement To Hatred Act, 1989, Section 2

The electronic Irish Statute Book (eISB) comprises the Acts of the Oireachtas (Parliament), Statutory Instruments, Legislation Directory, Constitution and a limited number of pre-1922 Acts.
www.irishstatutebook.ie
 
MsDaisyC

MsDaisyC

People like you hate democracy which is why you snowflakes and your cronies will be goosestepping down Kildare St under the pretence of "muh freeze peach". :rolleyes: ❄
 
cobhguy

You can't block people until after they have posted their vile or hateful abuse. Bit late then.

And no it's not covered already in legislation, if it was there would be no need to bring in new legislation and you would not be here Campaigning against it.
 
Catahualpa

Read the Legislation!

At the very most they could bring in an Amendment to cover the Internet better

- but that would be it.

I'm campaigning against the State further restricting our Right to Free Expression.

Simple as.
 
