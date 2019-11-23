'Rally for Peace on Earth – Against the Politics of Hatred (SARF)' Dublin 14th December v's Pro Democracy Rally Dublin 14th December !!!

Catahualpa
I see those against Freedom of Expression have organised a Counter Demo in Dublin on the 14th December
see - [Dublin] Rally for Peace on Earth - Against the Politics of Hatred (SARF) - Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign
to try and overshadow those who will be protesting against Flanagan's Plan to limit dissent under the guise of 'Hate Speech' Laws.
This lot will be meeting up outside Leinster House at 1pm
EDIT - we the PDR be outside the same place at the same time!
I recall the violent attacks carried out by the Terrorist organisation ANTIFA on Peter O'Loughlin and hapless individuals on O'Connell St in February 2016 under the guise of an 'anti Racism' rally at the Spire.
Are the Garda Siochana prepared for Trouble on the day to stop a repeat of those disgraceful scenes?
Would not be surprised if both are banned under the pretext of 'Public Order'
- which of course would be a victory for those who oppose Freedom of Expression.
