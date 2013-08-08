Rampaging Republican's Rampage At Republican Bonfire

The irony of this is that the Féile was first started in an attempt to divert people away from this sort of idiotic behaviour.

The decent people of the Divis area (of which there are still many) need a break from the various kinds of knuckle dragging goons that frequent the area. Divis Hoods, mirror image fleggers and general ne'er-do-wells have entrenched themselves so firmly in that area, its going to be a difficult task to get shot of them.

Stealing loyalist artwork to put on top of your bonfire, in some sort of idiotic tit for tat, only serves to heighten tension (I can imagine that meeting - "Right lads - remember when your ma made you go to mass? Well them huns burnt one of them statue thingies from the chapel. Lets burn a king billy in revenge.") Seriously, fecking eejits, and I am both angered and ashamed by this idiocy. The attack on the journalist is par for the course in this area, and should be rightly and roundly condemned. As I pointed out in another post, West belfast has its own quota of corner boys.