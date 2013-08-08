Rampaging Republican's Rampage At Republican Bonfire

Especially for moi lonely mon ami...

A female journalist has reported being attacked at the site of an anti-internment bonfire in west Belfast - where stolen loyalist artwork is believed to have been place on top of the structure.
Allison Morris from the Irish News took to Twitter on Thursday to speak out about being attacked with bottles in the Divis area.

"Tourists looking on shocked," she said, adding that some of those involved were grown men and that they had been drunk and abusive.
Journalist attacked at Divis bonfire - UTV Live News

Rampaging mobs, drink and bonfires (with the other community's symbol's on it)..who'd thunk it, you could have blown moi down with a feather...So as many on p.ie are experts on sectarianism, thuggishism, bonfires etc what do we blame for these peoples actions?

A) lack of leadership
B) lack of education
C) The entire CNR community
D) The media
E) Drink
F) Drugs (should have been (E)
G) PSNI


Anyway the reality is there are anti social elements in all sections of our society, sectarianism is merely an excuse for behaviour they would carry out regardless. Ironically sectarianism is the one thing that binds the more fanatically devout to the extreme non attender and to their mirror image's...
 


But sure they had nothing to do with republicanism, nationalism, sectarianism or anything else..
 
A few quotes from when the mayor was attacked
Once again truly shameful behaviour by "loyalists".
This "culture" of hate needs to be confronted, exposed, restricted and criminalised
It's barbaric and shows the level of intelligence of many of these recreational rioters.
Disastrous PR for Loyalism
hopefully arrests will follow.

Damage limitation talks underway in Connolly House, expect statement soon
 
Meanwhile there is a thread being started about all the city centre shops closing down because of the interment march,


Just how devastating a blow is this to the local retailer's in this economic climate...
 
Sword of Gideon said:
A few quotes from when the mayor was attacked
Once again truly shameful behaviour by "loyalists".
This "culture" of hate needs to be confronted, exposed, restricted and criminalised
It's barbaric and shows the level of intelligence of many of these recreational rioters.
Disastrous PR for Loyalism
hopefully arrests will follow.

Damage limitation talks underway in Connolly House, expect statement soon
Will Martin repeat his excuse (about civilian casualties by PSF/PIRA bombs) - "Own fault for being there"?
 
Cruimh said:
Will Martin repeat his excuse (about civilian casualties by PSF/PIRA bombs) - "Own fault for being there"?
Tbf to Mr Miller everyone knows 11 sec's is all the time one needs to clear the area...
 
The irony of this is that the Féile was first started in an attempt to divert people away from this sort of idiotic behaviour.
The decent people of the Divis area (of which there are still many) need a break from the various kinds of knuckle dragging goons that frequent the area. Divis Hoods, mirror image fleggers and general ne'er-do-wells have entrenched themselves so firmly in that area, its going to be a difficult task to get shot of them.
Stealing loyalist artwork to put on top of your bonfire, in some sort of idiotic tit for tat, only serves to heighten tension (I can imagine that meeting - "Right lads - remember when your ma made you go to mass? Well them huns burnt one of them statue thingies from the chapel. Lets burn a king billy in revenge.") Seriously, fecking eejits, and I am both angered and ashamed by this idiocy. The attack on the journalist is par for the course in this area, and should be rightly and roundly condemned. As I pointed out in another post, West belfast has its own quota of corner boys.
 
SF MLA condems anti social behaviour of some republicans......DUP/OO make excuses for behaviour of their scum......See the difference???
 
cillian32 said:
SF MLA condems anti social behaviour of some republicans......DUP/OO make excuses for behaviour of their scum......See the difference???
Yes chara the difference is right there in your post for all to see...next...
 
hollandia said:
The irony of this is that the Féile was first started in an attempt to divert people away from this sort of idiotic behaviour.
The decent people of the Divis area (of which there are still many) need a break from the various kinds of knuckle dragging goons that frequent the area. Divis Hoods, mirror image fleggers and general ne'er-do-wells have entrenched themselves so firmly in that area, its going to be a difficult task to get shot of them.
Stealing loyalist artwork to put on top of your bonfire, in some sort of idiotic tit for tat, only serves to heighten tension (I can imagine that meeting - "Right lads - remember when your ma made you go to mass? Well them huns burnt one of them statue thingies from the chapel. Lets burn a king billy in revenge.") Seriously, fecking eejits, and I am both angered and ashamed by this idiocy. The attack on the journalist is par for the course in this area, and should be rightly and roundly condemned. As I pointed out in another post, West belfast has its own quota of corner boys.
cillian32 said:
SF MLA condems anti social behaviour of some republicans......DUP/OO make excuses for behaviour of their scum......See the difference???
I was really hoping no one would rise to the bait, I too was going to post the history of Féile an Phobail, but then I realised there was no point.
Trying to engage with these characters is like trying to catch an eel between your wee finger and your thumb, occasionally possible, but generally not worth the effort.
 
Cruimh said:
SF MLAs have a nasty habit of speaking with forked tongues ......
So no matter what they say you will ignore. Clearly alot of heads on here need to get out more, its a constant cycle of tit for tat forum starting about useuns and them themuns
 
Mickeymac said:
You will be constantly reminded of the lack of leadership within onionism pal.
I know, you are like a broken record, same old thing, have you nothing new to say?
Or maybe, you have been left out of the list for what to say today, never mind I'll pass it on to you.

The people who attacked her with bottles are to be called "the so-called guardians of the Divis bonfire"
The ones that didn't attack her with bottles are to be called "the good people of the area"

Not to be confused with PUL who shall still be tarred with the same brush.
 
