Rampaging Republican's Rampage At Republican Bonfire

between the bridges
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2011
- Messages
- 46,088
Especially for moi lonely mon ami...
Rampaging mobs, drink and bonfires (with the other community's symbol's on it)..who'd thunk it, you could have blown moi down with a feather...So as many on p.ie are experts on sectarianism, thuggishism, bonfires etc what do we blame for these peoples actions?
A) lack of leadership
B) lack of education
C) The entire CNR community
D) The media
E) Drink
F) Drugs (should have been (E)
G) PSNI
Anyway the reality is there are anti social elements in all sections of our society, sectarianism is merely an excuse for behaviour they would carry out regardless. Ironically sectarianism is the one thing that binds the more fanatically devout to the extreme non attender and to their mirror image's...
A female journalist has reported being attacked at the site of an anti-internment bonfire in west Belfast - where stolen loyalist artwork is believed to have been place on top of the structure.
Journalist attacked at Divis bonfire - UTV Live NewsAllison Morris from the Irish News took to Twitter on Thursday to speak out about being attacked with bottles in the Divis area.
"Tourists looking on shocked," she said, adding that some of those involved were grown men and that they had been drunk and abusive.
Rampaging mobs, drink and bonfires (with the other community's symbol's on it)..who'd thunk it, you could have blown moi down with a feather...So as many on p.ie are experts on sectarianism, thuggishism, bonfires etc what do we blame for these peoples actions?
A) lack of leadership
B) lack of education
C) The entire CNR community
D) The media
E) Drink
F) Drugs (should have been (E)
G) PSNI
Anyway the reality is there are anti social elements in all sections of our society, sectarianism is merely an excuse for behaviour they would carry out regardless. Ironically sectarianism is the one thing that binds the more fanatically devout to the extreme non attender and to their mirror image's...