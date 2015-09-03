Random Thursday Montage on Politics

000aa1b5-642.jpg


So this is the first image. This is all thanks to Eamon Gilmore. I don't like Eamon Gilmore. I don't rate him as a politician, but sometimes you have to doff your hat at the opposition when they get something right. Gilmore said something like Marriage Equality was the burning issue of this generation. A slight exaggeration I would suggest but let's face the facts. As a contrast to the rest of what this government hasn't accomplished, that day where it felt like the entire world was happy with us, and we were happy with ourselves, remains the highlight achievement for this government.

image.jpg


You'll know this is Averil Power when she announced her resignation from the depraved institution called Fianna Fail because she felt that the party was no longer fit for purpose, seeing as the leadership failed to give her any support on her campaign for marriage equality. Please refer to first picture in relation to "makes us feel good about ourselves" "makes us look like we belong to the 21st century" " finally something we can all be proud of" etc etc. The individual hugging her after her speech, is I believe, a Labour stalwart, proving that Labour actually managed to get two things right in government.

But Power's speech, demeanour and emotion all points to someone who believes in politics and also wants to do the best she can in relation to what she perceives as modern day Ireland. The only other such incidence of emotion in the Dail was Kenny's crocodile tears for the victims of the Magdalene Laundries who, more than two years after his acting skills were sorely tested, still have not received the justice their cases merited.



The last image refers to the triumphant march and coronation of Bobby Aylward to the Dail after FF successfully won an election in bogger land where we look after our own don't you know. While not quite up to the various triumphs accorded to Caesar - for example, I can't see anyone whispering in his ear "remember you are mortal" - it's fair to point out the contrast that seeing a bunch of old farts belonging to a party of old farts has with the images above.

We have an election looming.

Quite possibly the most important ever.

Every vote counts.

I will be there with you every step of the way.

Think on where you want this country to be, because it's not in a good place now.
 


So, what has happened to Averil Power anyway?
 
He said that Marriage equality was the ''Civil rights'' issue of this generation. Clearly, the economic collapse and related unemployment / emigration / debt ''hangover'' (both public and among citizens) is the ''burning issue'' of this generation.
 
FG and Labour unwisely precipitated the collapse of the last government

Fianna Fáil were cleaning up their own mess, under adult supervision (the Troika)

The electorate are known wallies..and turned on FG/Lab due to perceived austerity pains

FG / Lab should have been wise to this outcome and left FF to fix things and take the hit

Anyhow

Then FG/Lab started with enormous political capital....and frittered it away with same old gombeen cronyism, incompetence and lack of imagination

Reilly, Shatter and Hogan wre especially disastrous ministers who proved to have enormous capacity to score own goals. Kenny was unable to effectively supervise them...as let's face it: he is a wally

Gilmore was a spimbo...a spoofing, spinning himbo....prone to insincere attempts at imprudent populism

An awful time...squandered opportunities an the electorate has lost patience and sanity and is now eyeing up the Shinners and a motley bunch of quarrelsome unstable Independents as their saviour

Things are so bad that people like Lucinda, Averil and Shane Ross appear like an attractive option

I hold hope that extra terrestials will land and that we install them as leaders

CyP
 
The wages of cowardice is tyranny.

Vitrue brings strength, vice brings weakness. The strong are complacent of their virtues, the weak are jealous of their vices.
 
