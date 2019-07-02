Rap Music.

J

jimbohane

Joined
Jun 27, 2018
I was watching America's got talent recently and one of the contestants was a rap artist. Call me old fashioned or perhaps deaf but for the life of me I didn't understand any of the lyrics even when I replayed it 3 times yet he got huge cheers from the audience. As far as I am told this rapping originated from African Americans and some of the artists often use vile and disgusting lyrics to lash out against society but as regards calling this music never in a million years in my opinion. Give me Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley anytime . Comments??
 


W

Watcher2

Joined
May 2, 2010
I'm not a fan myself. I have listened to some in the past but its not my cup of tea.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Joined
Jan 21, 2015
drill music is where its at, rap is for pussies
 
L

Lagertha

Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Why the inverted commas?
 
C

CatullusV

Joined
Jan 9, 2018
jimbohane said:
I was watching America's got talent recently and one of the contestants was a rap artist. Call me old fashioned or perhaps deaf but for the life of me I didn't understand any of the lyrics even when I replayed it 3 times yet he got huge cheers from the audience. As far as I am told this rapping originated from African Americans and some of the artists often use vile and disgusting lyrics to lash out against society but as regards calling this music never in a million years in my opinion. Give me Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley anytime . Comments??
A question: do you like "From the New World"?

It's rather a nice symphony, don't you think?

It's certainly one of the most popular in the repertoire of most orchestras.

I ask for a reason.
 
