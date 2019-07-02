Rap Music.

I was watching America's got talent recently and one of the contestants was a rap artist. Call me old fashioned or perhaps deaf but for the life of me I didn't understand any of the lyrics even when I replayed it 3 times yet he got huge cheers from the audience. As far as I am told this rapping originated from African Americans and some of the artists often use vile and disgusting lyrics to lash out against society but as regards calling this music never in a million years in my opinion. Give me Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley anytime . Comments??