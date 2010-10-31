Recession Bites as Pubs Deserted

Destiny's Soldier
Never in my entire life going out in Cork have I witnessed so deserted a city centre as I did this weekend.
On friday night this week I went to what would normally be heaving pubs full of young people. Corkonians would be familiar with pubs like The Old Oak, Counihans, Clancys. All were pretty much empty and devoid of anyone under the age of 30. It was eerie to say the least.
Going through town the streets were fairly quiet and very little glamour from the normal revelling Cork City Centre.
I was often struck in recent celtic tiger years by the style and glam of the average 20 year old. Very little to be seen these days however.The only style on show this weekend were mostly overweight girls in high heels with skirts climing up their backsides. No class whatsoever.
If I were a 20 something I'd want out a here!
Is this the same picture across the country?
