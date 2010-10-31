Recession Bites as Pubs Deserted

A quote from the Business Post re Oliver Hughes of Porterhouse fame.



His US beer distributor said the beer market in Ireland "was like a processed cheese market"



And he is right. Every pub in the land has the same swill. Sown up by the distributors who think and know we like insipid liquid soap on a weekend night. No variation, no choice.



Any pub that will buck the trend and sell Belgian or other speciality beers has my vote.



Apart from that, no one has much dosh today, and to expect to pay a fiver for a pint of rubbish is beyond me.



And... the TVs... my God, they are just everywhere, even when a decent band in playing, what the f? I don't go to the pub at night to watch TV, I can do that at home. It kills conversation. Who decided we need to watch drivel in the pub anyway? It is always on. Handy if you're having a spat with the oh, but otherwise it is the pits.



Listen to me! I could go on and on and on. But the pub is dying here. No choice of drinks, TV everywhere, bland bland bland. Only good company saves it sometimes, or a good band (no TV though at the same time thanks), but that same company is great at home too, for half the price. Same craic, and no TV.