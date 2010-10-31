Recession Bites as Pubs Deserted

Destiny's Soldier



Jul 6, 2007
2,400
Never in my entire life going out in Cork have I witnessed so deserted a city centre as I did this weekend.

On friday night this week I went to what would normally be heaving pubs full of young people. Corkonians would be familiar with pubs like The Old Oak, Counihans, Clancys. All were pretty much empty and devoid of anyone under the age of 30. It was eerie to say the least.

Going through town the streets were fairly quiet and very little glamour from the normal revelling Cork City Centre.

I was often struck in recent celtic tiger years by the style and glam of the average 20 year old. Very little to be seen these days however.The only style on show this weekend were mostly overweight girls in high heels with skirts climing up their backsides. No class whatsoever.

If I were a 20 something I'd want out a here!

Is this the same picture across the country?
 


H



Oct 8, 2010
2,085
Maybe they should lower the prices of the drinks. Publicans have been fleecing people for years.
 
T



Apr 3, 2008
4,049
Holy Cow said:
Maybe they should lower the prices of the drinks. Publicans have been fleecing people for years.
That would be far too sensible for some publicans. I prefer to buy my cheap beer in the supermarkets in Aldi or Lidl.
 
H



Mar 8, 2005
51,334
Destiny's Soldier said:
I was often struck in recent celtic tiger years by the style and glam of the average 20 year old. Very little to be seen these days however.The only style on show this weekend were mostly overweight girls in high heels with skirts climing up their backsides. No class whatsoever.

If I were a 20 something I'd want out a here!

Is this the same picture across the country?
For whatever reason, I always find the women in Cork to be absolutely stunning, anytime I'm down there. If things are like you say, then we're in an even worse mess than I thought.....
 
M



Feb 22, 2009
1,379
Jazz Festival last weekend, maybe people having a rest this weekend?
 
H



Jul 6, 2009
58,180
Reduce the prices and more people will head out for 1 or 2.

Couldn`t believe in my local on a Saturday night after Leinster on the box that the pub did not get busy until after about 10.30pm
 
A



Jan 25, 2008
649
The government make far more than the publican on booze. Lease a pub for a few months and see what it costs to run a watering hole.
Holy Cow said:
Maybe they should lower the prices of the drinks. Publicans have been fleecing people for years.
Destiny's Soldier



Jul 6, 2007
2,400
Back in the 80's recession with little money around, the pubs were still full. A pint then was around £1.60.

I paid 4.70 for a pint of Bud this weekend. Seems pubs will have to drop prices and do something imaginative to win customers back.
 
TradCat



Jun 5, 2005
1,989
Two big new pubs opened in Cork recently. I'd say the older pubs are suffering a bit because of that too. But clearly it's grim for pubs. How can anyone afford to be a regular pub customer?
 
D



True Republican said:
That would be far too sensible for some publicans. I prefer to buy my cheap beer in the supermarkets in Aldi or Lidl.
I am at a loss to understand all the moaning about the price of drink - I was back in Ireland for a month recently after a 5 year absence and I thoroughly enjoyed many pints of guinness in a price range of 3.50 to 3.80, which is more or less what I was paying for it 5 years ago. Now I know people have lost their jobs and those still in employment have taken some cuts - but I doubt that those in work have had their pay cut back to 2005 levels. Something more sinister has happened that seems to have stopped people having a bit of craic - no smoking, drink driving, PC factors? I don´t know but it can´t be the prices that are the issue! I am trying to understand what has happened and all I constantly seem to come up against is that we were once a society but have now become just the cogs in an economy.
 
DJCB33



May 23, 2007
166
I m in that age bracket, we drink in a gaff until the last bus into town, there's football stremed online till then so something to watch while havin a few, we'd be out of the pub by 2.30 so they ain't get much cash out of us these days. We re always on the watch out for a deal now too, both in the pubs and the offy. Got 24 bottles of cobra for 19.99 last weekend, why would you bother with
5 euro pints. The fairer sex don't venture in till late now either so there is no point.
 
Destiny's Soldier



Jul 6, 2007
2,400
Jazz or no Jazz, a Friday night in Cork was always busy. The absence of young people was unnerving.

They have no money. No jobs. No prospects. A few of them also attached with a millstone of a mortgage for the rest of their lives.

Locals where I live are having their home heating oil stolen. By next March when the Govt can't borrow, Ireland is going to be a horrible and dangerous place to be.
 
M



Feb 22, 2009
1,379
Maybe people are getting bored with loud, over-crowded venues and headaches the next morning. It could be a cultural shift. That and the expense of course.
 
A



Oct 3, 2008
14,595
A quote from the Business Post re Oliver Hughes of Porterhouse fame.

His US beer distributor said the beer market in Ireland "was like a processed cheese market"

And he is right. Every pub in the land has the same swill. Sown up by the distributors who think and know we like insipid liquid soap on a weekend night. No variation, no choice.

Any pub that will buck the trend and sell Belgian or other speciality beers has my vote.

Apart from that, no one has much dosh today, and to expect to pay a fiver for a pint of rubbish is beyond me.

And... the TVs... my God, they are just everywhere, even when a decent band in playing, what the f? I don't go to the pub at night to watch TV, I can do that at home. It kills conversation. Who decided we need to watch drivel in the pub anyway? It is always on. Handy if you're having a spat with the oh, but otherwise it is the pits.

Listen to me! I could go on and on and on. But the pub is dying here. No choice of drinks, TV everywhere, bland bland bland. Only good company saves it sometimes, or a good band (no TV though at the same time thanks), but that same company is great at home too, for half the price. Same craic, and no TV.
 
D



Oct 28, 2004
2,474
hiding behind a poster said:
For whatever reason, I always find the women in Cork to be absolutely stunning, anytime I'm down there. If things are like you say, then we're in an even worse mess than I thought.....
Northern women are much better, believe me!

It's tough, but tbh there's lots of industries that will contract as we take money out of the economy, it's like the law of gravity, and if I'd to pick where households were prepared to spend less of their remaining income, I suppose I'd choose deeper reductions in drinking out, and less in food, school/medical costs, and meeting mortgages payments to keep their homes.

if there's priorities in govt spending, there's also priorities in private spending.... fewer pubs would appear to be the least worst option...
 
A



Sep 17, 2006
2,550
asset test said:
A quote from the Business Post re Oliver Hughes of Porterhouse fame.

His US beer distributor said the beer market in Ireland "was like a processed cheese market"

And he is right. Every pub in the land has the same swill. Sown up by the distributors who think and know we like insipid liquid soap on a weekend night. No variation, no choice.

Any pub that will buck the trend and sell Belgian or other speciality beers has my vote.

Apart from that, no one has much dosh today, and to expect to pay a fiver for a pint of rubbish is beyond me.

And... the TVs... my God, they are just everywhere, even when a decent band in playing, what the f? I don't go to the pub at night to watch TV, I can do that at home. It kills conversation. Who decided we need to watch drivel in the pub anyway? It is always on. Handy if you're having a spat with the oh, but otherwise it is the pits.

Listen to me! I could go on and on and on. But the pub is dying here. No choice of drinks, TV everywhere, bland bland bland. Only good company saves it sometimes, or a good band (no TV though at the same time thanks), but that same company is great at home too, for half the price. Same craic, and no TV.
Go to Kehoes, or the Long Hall on a wintry saturday afternoon and it'll remind you why Dublin pubs are the best places on earth!!!! :)
 
D



Destiny's Soldier said:
Jazz or no Jazz, a Friday night in Cork was always busy. The absence of young people was unnerving.

They have no money. No jobs. No prospects. A few of them also attached with a millstone of a mortgage for the rest of their lives.

Locals where I live are having their home heating oil stolen. By next March when the Govt can't borrow, Ireland is going to be a horrible and dangerous place to be.
This deserves a thread of its own
 
