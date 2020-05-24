Referendum on right to a home a substitute for common sense,hence unnecessary

Critics of government housing policies say that a constitutional provision on the right to a home would have led to more housing construction in the past. But demands for more housing based on an abstract principle in the constitution would be toothless without an enforcement mechanism and such a mechanism would be impossible to put in the constitution and very problematic if legislated. Why is such a constitutional principle needed when it's plain common sense that housing should be a top priority of any government? Is the government trying appeal to Sinn Fein and People before Profit voters with constitutional meddling? Their populist appeal is that everything should be free and the rich should pay for everything.



What's really required in dealing with the housing crisis is the political courage to oppose NIMBY voters in Dublin who exploit environmental laws to block housing. Politicians of all parties at national and council levels pandered to them by allowing continuation of excessive red tape for planning permissions and vexatious legal appeals. They are influenced by NIMBY home owners' high voter turnouts,with many TDs and ministers opposing housing building in their constituencies in blatant disregard for official government housing policies.



About three years ago, widespread publicity about homelessness and extortionate rents began to damage the government's reputation. This pressured the government to spend more on housing infrastructure and to reform planning procedures,a major reform being Bord Pleanala's fast tracked planning permissions for housing projects of one hundred or more houses. A surge in housing construction has occured since. Of course, NIMBYs will continue to oppose housing and their objections could become effective again if and when the housing crisis is resolved in the next five years.



An undesirable aspect of the constitutional referendum could be an undermining of property rights which are the foundation of market economies. The referendum may allow the government to compulsorily purchase land for housing at confiscatory prices. Some land banks have sat on development land,speculating that land values would increase thanks to government inaction on housing infrasructure. Had the government invested properly in infrastructure, increased construction activity would have incentivised land banks to sell or develop the land sooner.



Rent controls could also become permanent contrary to government promises and that would be potentially disastrous. In most countries that adopt them,promised temporary rent controls usually last for decades until people tire of persistent rental housing shortages, shabby rental housing and slum creation. In an extreme case,rent controls wrecked large swathes of New York City in the low income minority districts where landlords abandoned buildings on a large scale from the 1950s to the 1980s.Nearly all serious economists including those on the moderate political left oppose rent controls.



Under the constitution, rent controls were justified as necessary for social needs in a crisis. But if the housing crisis is resolved, the continuation of rent controls could legally be challenged as no longer needed.