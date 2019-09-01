Regulatory overkill preventing infill small apartment buildings construction?

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
See Living in Apartments | Dublin City Council Building infill small apartment buildings on small sites in existing residential and commercial areas suits the skills and capacity of small builders and should be economically feasible. Such projects could help ease the rental housing crisis in Dublin.
However, regulatory overkill of one size fits all as indicated in the link above likely deters such projects. Even a big apartment building with professional staff might struggle with the long list of fire safety requirements. Certainly,a small apartment building would struggle to comply and become exposed to expensive compo lawsuits in the event of a fire.
Complying with the moderate fire safety regulations for a single house divided into flats is easy enough.It would make sense if the regulations for small apartment buildings were lightened to a level in between such houses and big apartment buildings.
The risk of fire fatalities is modest at about thirty deaths a year in Ireland. That pales in comparison to the harmful effects of housing made unaffordable to a majority of the population in Dublin and Cork by regulatory overkill in planning permission regulations. The planning permission sagas require deep pockets.
Regulation of risks needs to be based on facts (actuarial?), not emotion or political posturing. Life would be stifled by regulation designed to minimise all risks. For instance,in the early days of cars some US cities required a person with a red flag to walk in front of the car. Should alcohol content of 4% in beers be cut to 1% to prevent cancer around the mouth? Should wives be able to sue husbands for frequent sex that causes cervical cancer which by the way nuns don't get?
 


C

Cnoc a Leassa

Oct 16, 2012
1,623
A good comment / questioning

We can no longer build apartments that can be afforded by first time buyers, and even as rental property, new apartment rents are beyond what ordinary people can afford. Then we have farmers unable to get a reasonable price for their beef. While there is a real market pressure on price and sector is probably in decline from vegan / climate activists, there is still the problem that farms and processors have to run like mini pharma companies. We also have new regulations on child care, insuring leisure activity activities. We have HIQA being an independent organisation and so having no regard to the cost implications of the standards they assess against and set down in the first place. Seems to me that control industry have taken country to the point where we can no longer afford the costs of this micro-management.
 
wombat

wombat

Jun 16, 2007
33,583
Patslatt1 said:
See Living in Apartments | Dublin City Council Building infill small apartment buildings on small sites in existing residential and commercial areas suits the skills and capacity of small builders and should be economically feasible.
They're not really. The costs and management needed to do small building projects in the city are beyond the capability of small builders. It might be possible to get small builders to do such work for the city but the risk is too great to expect a small builder to take it on alone.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
Cnoc a Leassa said:
A good comment / questioning

We can no longer build apartments that can be afforded by first time buyers, and even as rental property, new apartment rents are beyond what ordinary people can afford. Then we have farmers unable to get a reasonable price for their beef. While there is a real market pressure on price and sector is probably in decline from vegan / climate activists, there is still the problem that farms and processors have to run like mini pharma companies. We also have new regulations on child care, insuring leisure activity activities. We have HIQA being an independent organisation and so having no regard to the cost implications of the standards they assess against and set down in the first place. Seems to me that control industry have taken country to the point where we can no longer afford the costs of this micro-management.
LAPDOG BUSINESSES
Many lefties would like businesses reduced to regulated lapdogs burdened with socialist objectives.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
wombat said:
They're not really. The costs and management needed to do small building projects in the city are beyond the capability of small builders. It might be possible to get small builders to do such work for the city but the risk is too great to expect a small builder to take it on alone.
What could be done to cut the costs to restore the capability of small builders to do small apartment buildings? Surely if small builders can do such projects in small towns, they should be able to do them in partnerships in big cities like Dublin? By small builders, I'm referring to the majority short of the very big builders. In the UK, the number of builders has declined steeply in the past thirty years or so.
 
wombat

wombat

Jun 16, 2007
33,583
Patslatt1 said:
What could be done to cut the costs to restore the capability of small builders to do small apartment buildings? Surely if small builders can do such projects in small towns, they should be able to do them in big cities like Dublin?
Its a question of the time it takes to manage difficult projects. Typically, small builders have owner managers, if he has to devote all his time to managing a difficult project, he loses contact with other clients and when the project is done, they have no continuity. Building a pub in Mullingar is a lot easier than doing the same in Dublin city.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
wombat said:
Its a question of the time it takes to manage difficult projects. Typically, small builders have owner managers, if he has to devote all his time to managing a difficult project, he loses contact with other clients and when the project is done, they have no continuity. Building a pub in Mullingar is a lot easier than doing the same in Dublin city.
Maybe they need to organise group partnership more often for difficult projects.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
Cnoc a Leassa said:
A good comment / questioning

We can no longer build apartments that can be afforded by first time buyers, and even as rental property, new apartment rents are beyond what ordinary people can afford. Then we have farmers unable to get a reasonable price for their beef. While there is a real market pressure on price and sector is probably in decline from vegan / climate activists, there is still the problem that farms and processors have to run like mini pharma companies. We also have new regulations on child care, insuring leisure activity activities. We have HIQA being an independent organisation and so having no regard to the cost implications of the standards they assess against and set down in the first place. Seems to me that control industry have taken country to the point where we can no longer afford the costs of this micro-management.
Tha main factor driving housing prices was NIMBYISM but fast tracked Bord Pleanala planning decisions should help to curb selfish NIMBYS. The government is investing more to overcome the other past bottlenecks in basic housing infrastructure for sewerage, water and roads. Ireland is several years behind in the estimated 30,000 a year housing units needed and it may take five years to catch up. As the very tight supply situation eases, the explosion in housing prices caused by extreme shortages in Dublin could reverse even several years before the shortages are eliminated.
 
wombat

wombat

Jun 16, 2007
33,583
Patslatt1 said:
Maybe they need to organise group partnership more often for difficult projects.
Builders are in business to make money, successful ones are realistic about their abilities, if a project is beyond their ability, they don't take it on. There was a difficult project done by DLRCoCo, a congested site where a row of small terraced houses were built. It was done by a major contractor because they could provide the necessary management which raised the price to the council - not an overrun, it was a competitive bid.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
wombat said:
Builders are in business to make money, successful ones are realistic about their abilities, if a project is beyond their ability, they don't take it on. There was a difficult project done by DLRCoCo, a congested site where a row of small terraced houses were built. It was done by a major contractor because they could provide the necessary management which raised the price to the council - not an overrun, it was a competitive bid.
About two years ago, a small contractor who was working in a group on a small housing planning application in Dun Laoire Rathdown told me the initial planning hearing wouldn't start for six months despite the fact that there are only a few house builders there. There was no sense of urgency about the housing crisis.
 
McTell

McTell

Oct 16, 2012
7,375
You would think we could approve a standard 6-story block of flats, with 5 exterior variations to avoid the stalinist look.

This would save so much time and money. Builders, planners and contractors would all be on the same page.

About 40% of a new build budget goes on tax and paperwork.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,353
McTell said:
You would think we could approve a standard 6-story block of flats, with 5 exterior variations to avoid the stalinist look.

This would save so much time and money. Builders, planners and contractors would all be on the same page.

About 40% of a new build budget goes on tax and paperwork.
Ireland has become a bureaucratic red tape legalistic mess in too many areas.
 
McTell

McTell

Oct 16, 2012
7,375
Patslatt1 said:
Ireland has become a bureaucratic red tape legalistic mess in too many areas.
If there are agreed standards then that eliminates red tape.

We don't need to apply for a new driving licence every time we want to take the car out. But I suppose someone is working on it.
 
J

Jim Car

May 19, 2014
2,697
Unfortunately this country or more accurately the political class in this country have an unhealthy addiction to regulations of all types. Regulation being their first and only response to pretty much everything. Hence the reason things like the housing crisis tend in very large part to be the result of politicians et al regulating us into a crisis.

E.g. I want to build a house regulations in various areas re construction ect mean its massively expensive. It also means they are unlikely to grant planning permission because I want to build a one off house. As a result I am forced to compete with others for an already constructed house thus driving up the costs for everyone instead easing demand and increasing supply that would have happened if I had been allowed to build my own house on land that I already own.

When it comes to developers we care more about preventing them making money then we do about sorting out the supply of affordable houses but thats what happens when you let brain dead ideologs run and take part in the debates about these issues.
 
W

Watcher2

May 2, 2010
34,595
Patslatt1 said:
See Living in Apartments | Dublin City Council Building infill small apartment buildings on small sites in existing residential and commercial areas suits the skills and capacity of small builders and should be economically feasible. Such projects could help ease the rental housing crisis in Dublin.
However, regulatory overkill of one size fits all as indicated in the link above likely deters such projects. Even a big apartment building with professional staff might struggle with the long list of fire safety requirements. Certainly,a small apartment building would struggle to comply and become exposed to expensive compo lawsuits in the event of a fire.
Complying with the moderate fire safety regulations for a single house divided into flats is easy enough.It would make sense if the regulations for small apartment buildings were lightened to a level in between such houses and big apartment buildings.
The risk of fire fatalities is modest at about thirty deaths a year in Ireland. That pales in comparison to the harmful effects of housing made unaffordable to a majority of the population in Dublin and Cork by regulatory overkill in planning permission regulations. The planning permission sagas require deep pockets.
Regulation of risks needs to be based on facts (actuarial?), not emotion or political posturing. Life would be stifled by regulation designed to minimise all risks. For instance,in the early days of cars some US cities required a person with a red flag to walk in front of the car. Should alcohol content of 4% in beers be cut to 1% to prevent cancer around the mouth? Should wives be able to sue husbands for frequent sex that causes cervical cancer which by the way nuns don't get?
Regulation is not the cause of expensive housing. Expensive sites are the largest single cost of building in the country. Listen to any commentary on housing costs and you will hear this.

And as we know, apartment prices were sky high without compliance. So your argument falls on its face before it starts.
 
W

Watcher2

May 2, 2010
34,595
Cnoc a Leassa said:
A good comment / questioning

We can no longer build apartments that can be afforded by first time buyers, and even as rental property, new apartment rents are beyond what ordinary people can afford. Then we have farmers unable to get a reasonable price for their beef. While there is a real market pressure on price and sector is probably in decline from vegan / climate activists, there is still the problem that farms and processors have to run like mini pharma companies. We also have new regulations on child care, insuring leisure activity activities. We have HIQA being an independent organisation and so having no regard to the cost implications of the standards they assess against and set down in the first place. Seems to me that control industry have taken country to the point where we can no longer afford the costs of this micro-management.
House and apartment prices were unaffordable when fire and other regulations were not complied with so the OP is not a thing.
 
W

Watcher2

May 2, 2010
34,595
Patslatt1 said:
What could be done to cut the costs to restore the capability of small builders to do small apartment buildings? Surely if small builders can do such projects in small towns, they should be able to do them in partnerships in big cities like Dublin? By small builders, I'm referring to the majority short of the very big builders. In the UK, the number of builders has declined steeply in the past thirty years or so.
We don't need more small buildings. One of the issues noted is that we build too small. We need high rise in the cities.
 
J

Jim Car

May 19, 2014
2,697
Watcher2 said:
We don't need more small buildings. One of the issues noted is that we build too small. We need high rise in the cities.
Actually small units could very much help with the current situation.Why not bring back bedsits? I was in a bedsit for two years during college with a very small rent it was perfect for my needs. When they were gotten rid of I had to pay close to four times what I was paying in rent. I needed to borrow from parents and the bank. Can anyone explain to me how that made me and others in a similar position better off? Indeed now I would be happy to by a micro appartment at cheaper rate then a large one I dont need or want a large appartment.
 
W

Watcher2

May 2, 2010
34,595
Patslatt1 said:
Ireland has become a bureaucratic red tape legalistic mess in too many areas.
We compare very well and getting better:

"EASE OF DOING BUSINESS REPORT The World Bank’s Doing Business 2016 report provides an assessment of a range of regulations affecting SMEs throughout their life cycle1 . In the latest report, Ireland is ranked 17 th - an improvement of 2 places from last year."

If you have more up to date data, please provide.
 
W

Watcher2

May 2, 2010
34,595
Jim Car said:
Actually small units could very much help with the current situation.Why not bring back bedsits? I was in a bedsit for two years during college with a very small rent it was perfect for my needs. When they were gotten rid of I had to pay close to four times what I was paying in rent. I needed to borrow from parents and the bank. Can anyone explain to me how that made me and others in a similar position better off? Indeed now I would be happy to by a micro appartment at cheaper rate then a large one I dont need or want a large appartment.
I lived in a bedsit myself for a while. I said it was a retrograde step when they were outlawed and received copious amounts of opprobrium on these pages when I said it would add to homelessness.

But ALL data and commentary notes that our problem is volume. We need more units, lots more units. Thats just the beginning for homelessness and prices. Long term we need similar solutions for sustainability outside of mere housing. We need density for adequate infrastructure. Public transport is a glaring obvious.
 
