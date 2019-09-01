Regulatory overkill preventing infill small apartment buildings construction?

Unfortunately this country or more accurately the political class in this country have an unhealthy addiction to regulations of all types. Regulation being their first and only response to pretty much everything. Hence the reason things like the housing crisis tend in very large part to be the result of politicians et al regulating us into a crisis.



E.g. I want to build a house regulations in various areas re construction ect mean its massively expensive. It also means they are unlikely to grant planning permission because I want to build a one off house. As a result I am forced to compete with others for an already constructed house thus driving up the costs for everyone instead easing demand and increasing supply that would have happened if I had been allowed to build my own house on land that I already own.



When it comes to developers we care more about preventing them making money then we do about sorting out the supply of affordable houses but thats what happens when you let brain dead ideologs run and take part in the debates about these issues.