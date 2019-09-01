Regulatory overkill preventing infill small apartment buildings construction?

See Living in Apartments | Dublin City Council Building infill small apartment buildings on small sites in existing residential and commercial areas suits the skills and capacity of small builders and should be economically feasible. Such projects could help ease the rental housing crisis in Dublin.
However, regulatory overkill of one size fits all as indicated in the link above likely deters such projects. Even a big apartment building with professional staff might struggle with the long list of fire safety requirements. Certainly,a small apartment building would struggle to comply and become exposed to expensive compo lawsuits in the event of a fire.
Complying with the moderate fire safety regulations for a single house divided into flats is easy enough.It would make sense if the regulations for small apartment buildings were lightened to a level in between such houses and big apartment buildings.
The risk of fire fatalities is modest at about thirty deaths a year in Ireland. That pales in comparison to the harmful effects of housing made unaffordable to a majority of the population in Dublin and Cork by regulatory overkill in planning permission regulations. The planning permission sagas require deep pockets.
Regulation of risks needs to be based on facts (actuarial?), not emotion or political posturing. Life would be stifled by regulation designed to minimise all risks. For instance,in the early days of cars some US cities required a person with a red flag to walk in front of the car. Should alcohol content of 4% in beers be cut to 1% to prevent cancer around the mouth? Should wives be able to sue husbands for frequent sex that causes cervical cancer which by the way nuns don't get?
However, regulatory overkill of one size fits all as indicated in the link above likely deters such projects. Even a big apartment building with professional staff might struggle with the long list of fire safety requirements. Certainly,a small apartment building would struggle to comply and become exposed to expensive compo lawsuits in the event of a fire.
Complying with the moderate fire safety regulations for a single house divided into flats is easy enough.It would make sense if the regulations for small apartment buildings were lightened to a level in between such houses and big apartment buildings.
The risk of fire fatalities is modest at about thirty deaths a year in Ireland. That pales in comparison to the harmful effects of housing made unaffordable to a majority of the population in Dublin and Cork by regulatory overkill in planning permission regulations. The planning permission sagas require deep pockets.
Regulation of risks needs to be based on facts (actuarial?), not emotion or political posturing. Life would be stifled by regulation designed to minimise all risks. For instance,in the early days of cars some US cities required a person with a red flag to walk in front of the car. Should alcohol content of 4% in beers be cut to 1% to prevent cancer around the mouth? Should wives be able to sue husbands for frequent sex that causes cervical cancer which by the way nuns don't get?